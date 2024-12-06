No returning starters, no problem for Spartans

× Expand Photo by David Leong. Mountain Brook’s Jack Bakken is shown in the Class 6A state championship game last season. Bakken is one of the top returners for a Spartans team this season that has no regular starters back.

The roster turnover is quite significant for the Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team this year.

No starters return from last season’s squad, which came up a point short in overtime to Buckhorn in the Class 6A state championship game. It was the second straight year the Spartans finished as state-runner up to that Buckhorn program.

The headliner on that team was obviously Ty Davis, who now plays at Creighton University following a decorated career at Mountain Brook.

But there are some players back that have played in the big moments and are poised to step into key roles.

Jack Bakken was a strong player for the Spartans last fall and will become one of their top options. Mac Couvillion was in the rotation last season, as was Trey Davis.

“We have three guys that have been in the wars and that’s been a good thing,” Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis said.

A great deal of emphasis was placed on the summer period, in which high school teams are allowed to play games. It allowed the Spartans to begin building some continuity and confidence in what they have this season.

“We’re excited to get the season started and seeing what identity this team is actually going to have,” Davis said.

He expected the first month or so of the season to be a work in progress. Guys like Braden Little coming back from cross-country season or football players Miller Lee and Rocco Gray rejoining the team, getting them up to speed and in the mix will take some time.

“Mid- to late December is when we really start to kind of hit our stride,” Davis said.

The early portions of the season allow teams to work on things or change things that will pay off for the team in the long run.

Parker Wright is a player expected to take on a big role for the Spartans this year, combining with Trey Davis in the backcourt.

Little is a dynamic guard who will be leaned upon as well. Leython-George Williams is another player that Tyler Davis expects people to learn about this year as he emerges.

Bakken and Couvillion are the team’s only two seniors. Trey Davis, Gray, Little, Wright, Lee, Williams, Hill McCluney, Maddox Brown, Porter Perry, Grant Siegel and Drew Johnson make up a large junior class. JD Oliphant and John Stephenson are sophomores expected to have a role as well.

“We have a lot of guys that are program guys, and they’re starting to learn and understand their role and the toughness that it takes to be a Mountain Brook basketball player. I’m excited to see what these guys look like,” Tyler Davis said.

Mountain Brook competes against Woodlawn and Huffman in Class 6A, Area 10. Those four all-important area games will take place in January.

After opening things up in November, the Spartans have games against the likes of Huntsville, Hartselle, Hueytown (twice), Chelsea, Pelham and Tuscaloosa County (twice) before heading to Pensacola for a tournament right after Christmas.

In January, the Spartans will also play McAdory, Clay-Chalkville, Pell City and Briarwood in addition to their area contests.