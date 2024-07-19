Spartans compete in AHSAA All-Star Week

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Mountain Brook's EK Wright (24) receives a ball during the North Super Regional volleyball tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Jude Smith (33) dribbles the ball Thursday, March 14, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Caleb Barnett (9) pitches during an area game against Homewood at Homewood High School on Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Ann Royal Goodson returns the ball in a championship singles match against Helena at the Pelham Tennis Center during Class 6A, Section 5 sectionals Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Langston Lilly (23) dribbles the ball downfield guarded by Vestavia Hills’ (6) in a match between the Spartans and Rebels at Mountain Brook High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Thomas Austin serves in a doubles match with Guy Mitchell against Vestavia Hills’ Ben Cusmariu and Luke Bedwell on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Kennedy Hamilton approaches the finish line during the girls Class 6A race of the AHSAA State Cross-country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Jackson Skinner tees-off on hole 13 during the AHSAA state golf tournament at RTJ Golf Trail at Grand National Links Course in Opelika on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Prev Next

The Alabama High School Athletic Association held its annual All-Star Week in Montgomery this past week, July 15-19.

The week is an opportunity for coaches and athletic administrators around the state to congregate for clinics, banquets and other events. Rising seniors were selected to play in all-star games in each sport.

Here is a look at how the Mountain Brook High School athletes selected fared in their all-star opportunities. Each of the Spartans athletes played on the North teams, competing against South all-stars.