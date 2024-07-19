Spartans compete in AHSAA All-Star Week

1 of 8
The Alabama High School Athletic Association held its annual All-Star Week in Montgomery this past week, July 15-19.
The week is an opportunity for coaches and athletic administrators around the state to congregate for clinics, banquets and other events. Rising seniors were selected to play in all-star games in each sport.
Here is a look at how the Mountain Brook High School athletes selected fared in their all-star opportunities. Each of the Spartans athletes played on the North teams, competing against South all-stars.
- Caleb Barnett played in the baseball game, which the South team won 4-1.
- Kennedy Hamilton finished sixth in the girls cross-country competition, clocking a time of 19 minutes, 59 seconds. The North team won 17-35.
- Michael McGovern was one of the coaches for the North boys and girls cross-country teams, which swept the competition.
- Jackson Skinner helped the North golf team to a 39-33 win.
- Jude Smith had one shot attempt in the North boys soccer team’s 4-1 win.
- Langston Lilly headed in a goal for the North girls soccer team as part of a 4-1 win.
- Mary Jackson Darnall and Ann Royal Goodson paired together to sweep the UMS-Wright tandem of Rhea Mostellar and Kate Huddle, 6-2, 6-3.
- Thomas Austin and Max Gayden were selected to the boys tennis team.
- Ella Kate Wright, a defensive specialist and libero on the North volleyball team, was part of the North’s 3-2 win. She finished with 11 digs in the match.