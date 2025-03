PHOTOS: Mountain Brook Girls Soccer vs. Spain Park

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook Girls Soccer players Langston Lilly (23) and Heidi Hollingsworth (15) at a game against Spain Park on March 19, 2025. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook Girls Soccer player Martha mae Smith at a game against Spain Park on March 19, 2025. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook Girls Soccer player Kate Turner at a game against Spain Park on March 19, 2025. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook Girls Soccer player Langston Lilly at a game against Spain Park on March 19, 2025. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook Girls Soccer player Maggie Wolsfelt at a game against Spain Park on March 19, 2025. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook Girls Soccer player Lorelai Wei (5) at a game against Spain Park on March 19, 2025. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook Girls Soccer player Anna Mayor at a game against Spain Park on March 19, 2025. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook Girls Soccer player Anna Mayor at a game against Spain Park on March 19, 2025. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook Girls Soccer player Langston Lilly at a game against Spain Park on March 19, 2025. Prev Next

Mountain Brook Girls Soccer played Spain Park on Wednesday night, ending the game in a 0-0 tie.

The Spartans held off the Jaguars for the entire game, a true feat as they played the entire second half a man down after Langston Lilly, a key plater for the Spartans, received a red card just minutes before halftime.

The Spartans are currently 6-2-2 for the season, and their next game is at home against Shades Valley on April 1 at 7 p.m.

The girls junior varsity team also beat Hoover 1-0 on Wednesday, leading them to be 8-0-1 so far this season. Their next game is also against Shades Valley at 5 p.m. on April 1.