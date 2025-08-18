PHOTOS: Peggy Faircloth Spartan Day

× 1 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 2 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 3 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 4 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 5 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 6 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 7 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 8 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 9 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 10 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 11 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 12 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 13 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 14 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 15 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 16 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 17 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 18 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 19 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 20 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 21 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 22 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 23 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 24 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines × 25 of 25 Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines Prev Next

Mountain Brook families filled Spartan Stadium in August for Peggy Faircloth Spartan Day, the annual kickoff to the school year and celebration of Spartan spirit.

The event brought together football players and cheerleaders from seventh grade through varsity. It gave the community a chance to recognize every athlete and build excitement for the season ahead.

Fans watched preseason scrimmages by the junior high and high school teams, while senior players were introduced as leaders of the 2025 season. The event honors the woman whose name the event carries.

Margaret “Peggy” Pruitt Faircloth was a fixture of Mountain Brook athletics, attending 464 consecutive Spartan football games spanning four decades. She passed away in 2015, but her legacy of loyalty and community involvement lives on. She was known for her hospitality, gourmet cooking and tireless service with civic organizations and charities. Peggy embodied the spirit of support this event continues to honor.

Spartan Day ensures new generations of players and fans know her story, blending the thrill of a new season with a tribute to someone who loved the Spartans — and her community — deeply.