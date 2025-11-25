PHOTOS: Lady Spartans basketball knocks off Briarwood

1 of 25
The Mountain Brook Lady Spartans huddle up before a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
2 of 25
Mountain Brook students cheer on the Lady Spartans during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
3 of 25
Mountain Brook huddles up during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
4 of 25
Briarwood and Mountain Brook go up for the tip off during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
5 of 25
Mountain Brook's Kate Bakken (25) goes up for a layup during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
6 of 25
Mountain Brook's Avery Davis (3) dribbles during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
7 of 25
Mountain Brook's Avery Davis (3) puts up a shot during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
8 of 25
Mountain Brook's Annabelle Avery (32) plays defense during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
9 of 25
Mountain Brook's Alexa Nelson (10) brings the ball up court during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
10 of 25
Mountain Brook's Annabelle Avery (32) puts up a shot during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
11 of 25
Mountain Brook's Lindsey Dean (33) plays defense during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
12 of 25
Mountain Brook's Lindsey Dean (33) puts up a shot during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
13 of 25
Briarwood's Clara Crawford (33) and Mountain Brook's Lindsey Dean (33) fight for a rebound during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
14 of 25
Mountain Brook's Clarkie Wilkinson (1) puts up a shot during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
15 of 25
Mountain Brook's Clarkie Wilkinson (1) plays defense during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
16 of 25
Mountain Brook's Avery Davis (3) shoots during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
17 of 25
Mountain Brook's Avery Davis (3) blocks a shot during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
18 of 25
Mountain Brook's Kate Garrett (31) blocks a shot during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
19 of 25
Mountain Brook's Kate Garrett (31) fights for a loose ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
20 of 25
Mountain Brook's Maddie Walter (15) brings the ball up the court during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
21 of 25
Mountain Brook's Maddie Walter (15) puts up a shot during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
22 of 25
Mountain Brook's Kate Bakken (25) drives to the basket during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
23 of 25
Mountain Brook head coach Sara Price before a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
24 of 25
The Mountain Brook Lady Spartans get ready to take the court before a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
25 of 25
Mountain Brook's Alexa Nelson (10) plays defense during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force.
The Mountain Brook High School girls basketball team is looking for another brilliant season to back up what was accomplished last season.
Mountain Brook is off to a strong start in the season, and earned a 56-37 win over Briarwood on Nov. 20.
In the game, the Lady Spartans, Maddie Walter put forth a huge effort, going for 31 points and 14 rebounds. Kate Bakken added eight points and three steals as well.
Here are some photos from that contest. Pick up the December edition of Village Living for a full look at the Lady Spartans' team.