PHOTOS: Spartans qualify for state

1 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Hannah Hitson (32) celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
2 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Evelyn King (2) serves during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
3 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook assistant coach Mattie Gardner during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
4 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Hannah Parant (1) sets during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
5 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Evelyn King (2) serves during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
6 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook head coach Vickie Nichols during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
7 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Greer Golden (5) passes during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
8 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Celie Field (9) serves during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
9 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Megan Lee (7) celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
10 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook head coach Vickie Nichols during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
11 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Lucy Redden (10) plays the ball during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
12 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Megan Lee (7) serves during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
13 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook assistant coach Mattie Gardner during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
14 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Lucy Redden (10) hits during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
15 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Evelyn King (2) during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
16 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Lucy Redden (10) hits during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
17 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Greer Golden (5) hits during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
18 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Sims Kilgore (11) hits during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
19 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Evelyn King (2) passes during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
20 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Alex Carlson (8) serves during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
21 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Lilly Gilbert (3) hits during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
22 of 22
Kyle Parmley
Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Hannah Parant (1) sets during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
HUNTSVILLE -- The Mountain Brook High School volleyball team will be back at the state tournament next week.
In the Class 6A North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Wednesday, the Spartans won their first match over Cullman (25-23, 25-13, 27-29, 25-18) to qualify for the state tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex next week.
Mountain Brook fell in five sets to Hazel Green (25-19, 15-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9) in the regional semifinals, as the final two matches of the day determine seeding at state.
The Spartans — the defending 7A champs — were set to play Buckhorn in the regional consolation match on Wednesday evening.
This post will be updated.