Photos: Spartans sprint to victory at indoor state track meet

Mountain Brook girls track team celebrates their second place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook girls track team celebrates their second place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook girls track team celebrates their second place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook girls track team celebrates their second place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook boys 4x200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook boys 4x200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook boys 4x200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook boys 4x200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook girls 4x800m relay team celebrates during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook girls 4x800m relay team celebrates during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook girls 4x800m relay team celebrates during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook girls 4x800m relay team celebrates during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook's Anna Erdberg and Briarwood's Mary Grace Parker race in the 3200m during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook's Anna Erdberg and Briarwood's Mary Grace Parker race in the 3200m during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook's William Morgan and Oliver Mange run the 3200m during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook's William Morgan run the 3200m during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood and Mountain Brook's girls 4x400m relay teams race during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook's girls 4x400m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook's girls 4x400m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook's girls 4x400m relay team celebrates their win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook boys 4x400m relay teams races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook boys 4x400m relay teams races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood and Mountain Brook boys 4x400m relay teams race during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood and Mountain Brook boys 4x400m relay teams race during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook fan section cheers as the 4x400m relay teams race during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Mountain Brook High School’s girls team posted a runner-up finish at the Class 6A state indoor track and field meet Saturday afternoon at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Chelsea scored 86 points to win the program’s first indoor state title, with Mountain Brook posting 76 points.
Mountain Brook’s boys finished third. Homewood dominated the event with 99 points and Northridge scored 49.5 points to claim second. The Spartans finished with 43.5 points.
