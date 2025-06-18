PHOTOS: MBHS Youth Football Camp

250618_MBHS Youth Football Camp_SLS-8.jpg

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025.

250618_MBHS Youth Football Camp_SLS-5.jpg

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

250618_MBHS Youth Football Camp_SLS-9.jpg

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

250618_MBHS Youth Football Camp_SLS-3.jpg

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

250618_MBHS Youth Football Camp_SLS-2.jpg

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

250618_MBHS Youth Football Camp_SLS.jpg

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

250618_MBHS Youth Football Camp_SLS-4.jpg

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

250618_MBHS Youth Football Camp_SLS-6.jpg

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

250618_MBHS Youth Football Camp_SLS-7.jpg

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids this week at their 2025 Youth Football Camp.

The camp offers an opportunity for kids ages pre-k to fifth-grade to practice football on Spartan field. The event aims to teach children skills, fundamentals and love for the game of football through drills, games, gifts and prizes.