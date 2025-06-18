PHOTOS: MBHS Youth Football Camp

1 of 9
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025.
2 of 9
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025.
3 of 9
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025.
4 of 9
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025.
5 of 9
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025.
6 of 9
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025.
7 of 9
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025.
8 of 9
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025.
9 of 9
Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025.
Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids this week at their 2025 Youth Football Camp.
The camp offers an opportunity for kids ages pre-k to fifth-grade to practice football on Spartan field. The event aims to teach children skills, fundamentals and love for the game of football through drills, games, gifts and prizes.