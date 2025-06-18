PHOTOS: MBHS Youth Football Camp

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids at their 2025 Youth Football Camp on June 16-18, 2025. Prev Next

Mountain Brook High School hosted 275 kids this week at their 2025 Youth Football Camp.

The camp offers an opportunity for kids ages pre-k to fifth-grade to practice football on Spartan field. The event aims to teach children skills, fundamentals and love for the game of football through drills, games, gifts and prizes.