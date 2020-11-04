Playoff Football Primer: Spartans open against Muscle Shoals

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea FS/TE Chandler Pruitt (29) defends a pass from Mountain Brook QB Strother Gibbs (12) during a game between Chelsea and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook.

The playoffs have arrived, meaning that half of the teams across the state have their chance to make a run at a state championship. Many of the local teams qualified for the postseason and a few of them have a chance to make a deep run.

Mountain Brook (9-1) vs. Muscle Shoals (6-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 6

: Friday, Nov. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook defeated Austin 31-22. Muscle Shoals lost to Sparkman 14-10.

What to watch: Mountain Brook has looked the part of one of the top teams in Class 6A all season long and enters the playoffs with momentum after beating a 7A team. Muscle Shoals dropped three of their final four games of the regular season.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals have never met in a game.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Fort Payne and Gardendale in the second round.

Briarwood (7-2) vs. Hartselle (7-3)

Date : Friday, Nov. 6

: Friday, Nov. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood blew out Corner 42-7. Hartselle took an open date.

What to watch: Briarwood is in the state playoffs for the 28th consecutive year, extending an impressive streak started by Fred Yancy in 1993 and continued by current head coach Matthew Forester the last two seasons. Hartselle will be no easy first round opponent for the Lions, winning six of its last seven games.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Hartselle 21-10 on Sept. 27, 2019. The teams have split four previous meetings, two of which came in the playoffs.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Oxford and Minor in the second round.

Oak Mountain (6-4) at Austin (8-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 6

: Friday, Nov. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Austin High School

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Clay-Chalkville 21-14. Austin fell to Mountain Brook 31-22.

What to watch: Austin won Class 7A, Region 4, but Oak Mountain will not be an easy first-round opponent, as all four Region 3 playoff teams have a shot to win. Oak Mountain will need to rediscover some of its mojo after three straight losses to conclude the regular season.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain and Austin have never met in a game.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Hoover and Sparkman in the second round.

Homewood (6-4) at Athens (7-3)

Date : Friday, Nov. 6

: Friday, Nov. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Athens High School

Last week: Homewood defeated Pelham 20-18 on a last-second field goal. Athens took an open date.

What to watch: Homewood has advanced to the state playoffs for the ninth consecutive season and gets a tough trip to Athens to begin its run this year. The Patriots’ thrilling win last week snapped a three-game losing streak, while Athens has won its last five.

Last meeting: Homewood defeated Athens 24-14 on Nov. 9, 2018. Homewood has won both previous meetings between the two teams, both of them coming in the playoffs.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Clay-Chalkville and Southside-Gadsden in the second round.

Hoover (9-1) vs. Sparkman (6-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 6

: Friday, Nov. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover took an open date. Sparkman beat Muscle Shoals 14-10.

What to watch: Hoover has not lost in the first round of the state playoffs since 1992 and there is no indication this season will be any different. The Bucs rolled through their first nine games before running into top-ranked Thompson to wrap up the regular season. Sparkman won its final two games of the regular season.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Sparkman 21-3 on Nov. 8, 2019, in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Hoover has won all four previous meetings.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Oak Mountain and Austin in the second round.

Hewitt-Trussville (8-2) at James Clemens (8-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 6

: Friday, Nov. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Madison City Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville and James Clemens took open dates.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is back in the state playoffs after missing out last fall. The Huskies have won a playoff game in each of their last three appearances, while James Clemens is back in the postseason for the third straight season. Hewitt-Trussville finished the regular season strong, finishing with three straight wins. The Jets have not lost since Sept. 11.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville held off James Clemens 43-41 on Nov. 9, 2018, in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Huskies have won three of four previous meetings between the schools.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Thompson and Grissom in the second round.

Pinson Valley (7-2) vs. Arab (5-5)

Date : Friday, Nov. 6

: Friday, Nov. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley took an open date. Arab beat Boaz 27-8.

What to watch: Pinson Valley has been no stranger to playoff success in recent years, winning Class 6A state titles in 2017 and 2018 and advancing to the semifinals in 2019. The Indians have made the playoffs for the 11th straight year and they will be facing an Arab team in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley beat Arab 46-28 on Oct. 5, 2001. The teams have split two previous meetings.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Cullman and Shades Valley in the second round.

Clay-Chalkville (9-1) vs. Southside-Gadsden (7-3)

Date : Friday, Nov. 6

: Friday, Nov. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field – Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville beat Oak Mountain 21-14. Southside-Gadsden defeated Etowah 24-17.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has won multiple state playoff games three straight years and look primed to make a run deep into the playoffs yet again. With a win, the Cougars can reach double-digit wins for the fourth straight year. This week, they get a Southside team making the playoffs for just the second time in the last six years.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville and Southside-Gadsden have never met in a game.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Homewood and Athens in the second round.