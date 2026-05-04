Playoff update: Girls track wins; baseball, soccer fall

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics The Mountain Brook High School girls track and field team won the Class 6A state outdoor title on Saturday, May 2, 2026. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics.

Mountain Brook High School's spring sports teams had a busy week, with mixed results across track and field, baseball and soccer.

At the Class 6A state outdoor state track and field meet, the Mountain Brook girls claimed the Class 6A team title with 72.5 points, while the boys finished fourth in 6A with 45 points. A full recap of the state meet will be published in the coming days.

On the baseball diamond, the Spartans saw their season end in a hard-fought three-game series against Pell City in the second round of the 6A playoffs.

Mountain Brook took the opener of Friday's doubleheader 2-0 behind a dominant complete game from Bryant Diddell, who allowed just one hit and struck out four over seven innings. Paul Barnett added a double and Noah Crosby contributed two hits in the win. The Spartans dropped the nightcap 4-2, with Sam Estes doubling and driving in two runs.

In Saturday's decisive third game, Mountain Brook fell 3-2 despite Luke Carroll going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Leython-George Williams tripling. Mason Baynes threw two scoreless innings in relief. The Spartans finished the season 30-7-1.

On the soccer pitch, both Mountain Brook teams saw their seasons end in third-round playoff action last Thursday against Homewood. The boys fell 6-0 and the girls dropped a 2-1 decision.

Mountain Brook's softball team was set to host the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament Monday and is the heavy favorite to win.