Playoffs Football Preview: Spartans host Muscle Shoals

× Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Mountain Brook at Fort Payne Football - 6A Round 2 Playoffs Miller Lee LB (11) and Hayes Windle DB (18) celebrate after an interception caused by Lee's blitz - in Mountain Brook's 35-14 Win at Fort Payne, on Friday, November 14, 2025. Photos by Alex Millender

Any teams still playing at this point of the high school football season have had a special season.

Be sure and catch this week’s Under the Lights podcast, with sports editor Kyle Parmley breaking down all the playoffs action.

Here’s a quick look at this week's slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Game of the Week

Homewood (11-1) at Clay-Chalkville (12-0)

Class 6A quarterfinals

Date : Friday, Nov. 21

: Friday, Nov. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Homewood knocked off Hartselle 31-24; Clay-Chalkville blew past Gadsden City 44-7.

What to watch: Homewood rose up and defeated a strong Hartselle team last week in the second round of the playoffs, and as a reward, get to travel to top-ranked Clay-Chalkville in the quarterfinals. Clay-Chalkville responded from a bit of sluggish start and thumped Gadsden City last week in the second round. Clay has not played a particularly close game since its midseason comeback win over Thompson. For Homewood, the Patriots go as quarterback Kaleb Carson goes. The senior quarterback has been a steady leader all year long, and had one of his best performances of the season last week. Homewood will need him at his best, as the Patriots go against a Clay defense that allows just 11 points per game. Clay-Chalkville has an electric duo with quarterback Aaron Frye and receiver Corey Barber, but the Cougars also ran for 330 yards in last week’s win. Homewood will likely need a big turnover like the one Joey Luckianow forced for the Patriots against Hartselle.

Recent playoff history: Homewood is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2022, and for just the third time in the last 18 years. Clay-Chalkville is no stranger to the quarterfinal round, making it there for the sixth time in the last eight years.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville shut out Homewood 42-0 on Nov. 13, 2020, in the second round of the playoffs. Each of the four previous meetings have been in the playoffs, with Clay winning the last three.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals in the semifinals. Whichever team wins would host Mountain Brook or travel to Muscle Shoals.

Mountain Brook (9-3) vs. Muscle Shoals (11-0)

Class 6A quarterfinals

Date : Friday, Nov. 21

: Friday, Nov. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook thumped Fort Payne 35-14; Muscle Shoals edged Parker 17-14.

What to watch: It’s safe to say Mountain Brook is playing its best football of the season at a time it matters most. The Spartans have reeled off five straight wins and have won their first two playoff games by a combined score of 73-14. They went on the road and won last week to earn one more home game this season. Mountain Brook has gotten back to its dominant ways in the running game, as the Spartans rolled up 447 yards on the ground last week. Stuart Andrews, Cayden Hofbauer and Trey Vinson all eclipsed 100 rushing yards. Muscle Shoals has had a brilliant season, with last week’s win over Parker its first single-digit game of the entire season up to this point. The Trojans are good, and will provide plenty of challenges for this Mountain Brook team. Muscle Shoals is allowing just 7.6 points per game.

Recent playoff history: Mountain Brook is in the playoffs for the 10th straight year and back in the quarterfinals for the first time since its state championship game run in 2022. Muscle Shoals is in the playoffs every year, making it each season since 2009. The Trojans are also no stranger to deep playoff runs, making it to at least the quarterfinals each of the last three years as well.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Muscle Shoals 28-7 on Nov. 25, 2022, in the semifinals. The Spartans have won both meetings, each coming in the playoffs (2020 and 2022).

Next round: The winner plays the winner between Clay-Chalkville and Homewood in the semifinals. If Mountain Brook wins, the Spartans would travel to either place.

Briarwood (7-5) at Moody (10-2)

Class 5A quarterfinals

Date : Friday, Nov. 21

: Friday, Nov. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Bill Morris Stadium – Moody High

Last week: Briarwood blew out Russellville 42-7; Moody beat Priceville 60-14.

What to watch: Moody looks the part of a state title contender yet again this season, presenting Briarwood’s toughest challenge to date. Moody has not struggled much this year, its only losses this year to a stout Gainesville (Georgia) team and to 7A semifinalist Auburn. Briarwood is playing its best ball of the season, though, so the Lions will enter the week feeling as if they have a chance. The offense is humming, with Charles Dedmon playing quarterback at a high level and several skill players getting involved regularly. Since Jake Ganus arrived at Moody in 2022, the Blue Devils have won at least 10 games and were the state runners-up last fall.

Recent playoff history: Briarwood is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019, when the Lions made a run to the semifinals. Moody has made the playoffs four years in a row, reaching at least the quarterfinals for the third straight season.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Moody 35-14 on Sept. 8, 2017. The Lions hold an 11-5 edge in the series all time, with this being the first playoff meeting.

Next round: The winner plays the winner between Fairview and Scottsboro in the semifinals. If Briarwood wins, the Lions would travel to either team.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.