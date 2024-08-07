Spartans open season ranked No. 10

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Gallow Mountain Brook Football Scenes from Mountain Brook High School practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of William Galloway/Mountain Brook Schools.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first high school football poll of the season Wednesday morning, setting the top 10 for Class 1A-7A and the top five for AISA football.

Mountain Brook has been on an incredible run of late, winning at least eight games for the last eight years. The Spartans are No. 10 in 6A as the 2024 season begins.

Homewood is receiving votes in 6A.

Aside from the news of Hoover’s uncertain coaching situation, the Bucs were ranked No. 5 in Class 7A.

Spain Park moved down to 6A this year after being a 7A school since 2014. The Jags have high expectations this season and were rated No. 5 in 6A entering the season.

Similarly, Briarwood dropped down to 5A this year and has high expectations. The Lions are beginning the year ranked No. 7.

Hewitt-Trussville, fresh off a semifinal appearance in 7A a year ago, is ranked No. 8. The Huskies are hoping to reload, but they have questions to answer to get back to as high a level as they finished 2023.

Clay-Chalkville is the defending 6A state champion. Although the Cougars lost multiple SEC players and are making a transition in the coaching chair, they are ranked No. 3 in 6A at the outset.

Vestavia Hills has reached the playoffs in the ever-tough Region 3 of 7A, and the Rebels will be No. 9 heading into the year.

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (12); 13-0; 207

2. Thompson (7); 11-2; 192

3. Enterprise; 9-3; 128

4. Auburn; 9-3; 126

5. Hoover; 5-7; 95

6. Dothan; 8-3; 90

7. Mary Montgomery; 12-1; 77

8. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-4; 66

9. Vestavia Hills; 9-3; 39

10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 12-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Austin (8-3) 17, Carver-Montgomery (7-4) 11, James Clemens (7-4) 2.

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 14-1; 219

2. Parker (2); 12-2; 168

3. Clay-Chalkville (1); 14-0; 155

4. Gulf Shores; 15-0; 118

5. Spain Park; 7-3; 101

6. Oxford; 9-3; 80

7. Pike Road; 11-3; 74

8. Muscle Shoals; 11-1; 50

9. Gadsden City; 9-4; 36

10. Mountain Brook; 8-4; 31

Others receiving votes: Hartselle (9-3) 16, Helena (9-3) 12, Fort Payne (7-5) 8, Theodore (7-4) 8, Homewood (6-5) 6, Benjamin Russell (10-3) 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Ramsay (10); 12-3; 191

2. Moody (7); 10-3; 177

3. Guntersville; 11-2; 149

4. Catholic-Montgomery (2); 15-0; 133

5. Central-Clay Co.; 10-1; 129

6. Leeds; 9-3; 70

7. Briarwood; 6-6; 53

8. Center Point; 7-4; 39

9. Fairview; 9-2; 36

10. Demopolis; 10-3; 30

Others receiving votes: Andalusia (10-2) 29, Eufaula (10-4) 26, Vigor$ (7-3) 13, Scottsboro (8-3) 4, Headland (10-3) 3, Boaz (6-6) 1.