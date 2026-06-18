Reagan Rape caps career with all-state mention

× Expand Mountain Brook's Reagan Rape. Photo courtesy of Hattie Crawford.

Mountain Brook High School's Reagan Rape earned honorable mention on the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state softball team in Class 6A this spring.

Rape, making the list as a senior utility player, hit .576 with nine home runs, 39 runs batted in and 32 stolen bases. She also threw 22 1/3 innings in the circle for the Spartans, posting an earned run average of 3.76.

It is the second straight year Rape was mentioned on the all-state team, helping the Spartans get to the regional tournament once again. She was named first-team All-South Metro earlier this week as well.

Here is the full Class 6A all-state list:

CLASS 6A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Amori Morrison, Brookwood, Sr.

P: Carrington Schiefer, Helena, Sr.

P: Myleigh Dobbins, Saraland, Sr.

P: Mallarie Beagle, Spanish Fort, Sr.

C: Khloe Hunter, Hazel Green, Sr.

IF: Alexis Piersol, Gardendale, Sr.

IF: Kherington Keith, Pell City, Jr.

IF: Anna Claire Cole, Saraland, Jr.

IF: Sophie Arant, Wetumpka, Fr.

OF: Linsley Gillman, Athens, 8th

OF: Addison Johnson, Buckhorn, Jr.

OF: RC Wolf, Hartselle, Sr.

UT: Lalah Culpepper, Wetumpka, Jr.

UT: Jayla Jackson, Oxford, Jr.

DH: Katie Norgard, Hartselle, Sr.

DH: Hattie Graham, Cullman, Jr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Layla Steele, Brookwood, Sr.

P: Abigail Kubica, Hartselle, 8th

P: Pearl Ryan, McAdory, Jr.

P: Laken Bryan, Saraland, Sr.

C: Hatsumi Peterson, Hartselle, So.

IF: Abby Lopez, Athens, Fr.

IF: Samantha Johnson, Cullman, Fr.

IF: Macie Brashears, Helena, So.

IF: Delaney Duncan, Spanish Fort, Fr.

OF: Caitlyn Tedford, Athens, Sr.

OF: Bella Jackson, Hazel Green, Jr.

OF: Kyla Reed, Saraland, Jr.

UT: Jenna Melton, Hueytown, So.

UT: Abby King, Spain Park, Jr.

DH: Adilynn Petersen, Muscle Shoals, So.

DH: Henley Traywick, Helena, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Dracen Bates, Cullman, So.

P: Anne Hope Howell, Homewood, So.

C: Charlie Chiasson, Gardendale, Sr.

C: Maddie Grace Nelson, Spanish Fort, Fr.

IF: Amelia Fox, Hartselle, 8th

IF: Lexie Smith, Wetumpka, Jr.

OF: Madison Letson, Homewood, Jr.

OF: KK Jacks, Gulf Shores, Jr.

UT: Reagan Rape, Mountain Brook, Sr.

UT: Lorelei Beck, Chelsea, Jr.

DH: Lexie Thornton, Athens, So.

DH: Harper Pridmore, Mortimer Jordan, Jr.

Player of the Year

Myleigh Dobbins, Saraland

Hitter of the Year

Lalah Culpepper, Wetumpka

Pitcher of the Year

Myleigh Dobbins, Saraland

Coach of the Year

Donna Sunnycalb, Saraland