Regular season wraps up in October

Mountain Brook running back Michael Brogan (32) runs the ball during a game against Calera on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Calera High School. Mountain Brook defeated Calera 31-14.

The Mountain Brook High School football team plays the second of half of the season in the month of October.

The Spartans experienced several changes to their schedule in their efforts to begin the season. Their first game against Vestavia Hills was canceled and no other suitable opponent was found. In the second week of the season, Mountain Brook was slated to play Huntsville, but that game was canceled and the Spartans played at Calera in a game of no record.

But the Spartans were eventually able to begin their season and they will head into October looking to secure a playoff spot.

After an open date Oct. 2, Mountain Brook traveled to Briarwood on Oct. 9 for its first region game in three weeks. The Spartans and Lions have only played twice, in consecutive seasons in 1992 and 1993, and split those meetings. With Mountain Brook moving down a class and Briarwood moving up one, the two schools are now in the same region.

The following Thursday, Oct. 15, the Spartans renew a longtime rivalry with Homewood. The schools played every year from 1974 to 1999 and Mountain Brook holds an 18-15 edge in the all-time series. The teams will meet for the first time since 2011, as they are region foes once again.

Mountain Brook will enter a new opponent into the historical log Oct. 23, as the Spartans play Chelsea for the first time. The Spartans will host the Hornets in the region finale for both sides.

The next Thursday, Oct. 29, Mountain Brook is scheduled to wrap up the regular season slate with a trip to Austin, a Class 7A foe. The foes have met in the first round of the playoffs in 2002 and 2018, but this will be the first regular season meeting since 1995. The Spartans won both of those playoff match-ups and have won three of the five meetings all-time.