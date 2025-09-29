Relive Mountain Brook football's viral moment

Photo by: Michael Jackson
Mountain Brook TE Bennett Jordan (81) catches a pass for a two point conversion during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson
Mountain Brook High School won last Friday night's game over Homewood in improbable fashion.
The Spartans converted a game-winning two-point conversion in overtime on a broken play, as quarterback Cayden Hofbauer was not ready for the snap,w which whizzed past him. He recovered the ball, scrambled away from oncoming defenders, and launched a long pass toward the end zone. Bennett Jordan was ready, leaping high and coming down with the catch for the win.
The play was crazy enough to catch the attention of news outlets, both local and national. The play made the cut on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 Plays, and was also featured on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown.
Here are some of the videos and posts that made the rounds on social media after a crazy win for the Spartans.