Relive Mountain Brook football's viral moment

× Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Mountain Brook TE Bennett Jordan (81) catches a pass for a two point conversion during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson

Mountain Brook High School won last Friday night's game over Homewood in improbable fashion.

The Spartans converted a game-winning two-point conversion in overtime on a broken play, as quarterback Cayden Hofbauer was not ready for the snap,w which whizzed past him. He recovered the ball, scrambled away from oncoming defenders, and launched a long pass toward the end zone. Bennett Jordan was ready, leaping high and coming down with the catch for the win.

The play was crazy enough to catch the attention of news outlets, both local and national. The play made the cut on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 Plays, and was also featured on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown.

Here are some of the videos and posts that made the rounds on social media after a crazy win for the Spartans.

× HOLY COW!!!! The 2-point conversion is GOOD!



Cayden Hofbauer miraculously finds Bennett Jordan in the end zone and Mountain Brook WINS IN OT.



FINAL: Mountain Brook 25, Homewood 24 pic.twitter.com/9mOG0ibvv9 — Kyle Parmley 🥎 (@KyleParmley) September 27, 2025

× “You got Mossed!”



Bennett Jordan was featured on this morning’s Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/M9zVXWQwHs — Mountain Brook Football (@MtnBrookFTBL) September 28, 2025

× Number 8 on SportsCenter Top 10 on September 27: your Mountain Brook Spartans! pic.twitter.com/3tw0Lc8S2q — Mountain Brook Football (@MtnBrookFTBL) September 27, 2025