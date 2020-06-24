Several Spartans soccer players earn postseason accolades

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Libba Manley dribbles the ball March 3. Manley was named to the Class 7A all-state team. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Pirmin Blattmann heads theball Feb. 17. He was named to the first team ofthe all-state and all-metro squads. Prev Next

The 2020 high school soccer season was a short one, but players across the state were still able to make their marks.

The Mountain Brook soccer teams were off to strong starts. The boys had already earned nine victories before the season was cut short, posting a 9-4-4 overall record. The girls were 7-2-2 when the season was halted in mid-March.

The boys were playing well toward the end of the campaign, winning three of their final four games. After drawing with Oak Mountain, the Spartans knocked off Prattville and tied with Southside-Gadsden in a weekend event. In the final week of the season, Mountain Brook cruised past Gardendale 6-0 and beat area foe Spain Park 3-2.

After an eight-match unbeaten streak (6-0-2) to start the season, the girls team dropped a pair of area matches. In that initial run, the Spartans knocked off the likes of Thompson, Hoover and Briarwood. Following tough losses to Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park, the Spartans finished the season with a convincing win over Gardendale.

From the Spartans programs, several players were named to postseason teams. The all-metro and all-state teams were voted on by coaches across the area and state.

►Pirmin Blattmann: first team all-state, first team all-metro.

► Sam Rysedorph: honorable mention all-state, second team all-metro.

► Joe Armstrong: honorable mention all-metro.

► Jack Heaps: honorable mention all-metro.

► Andrew Thomason: honorable mention all-metro.

► Whatley Thompson: honorable mention all-metro.

► Addison Tierney: first team super all-state, first team Class 7A all-state, Metro A-Division all-senior Co-Player of the Year.

► Libba Manley: honorable mention super all-state, second team Class 7A all-state, Metro A-Division all-senior first team.

► Carly Cole: honorable mention super all-state, Metro A-Division honorable mention.

► Lindsey Smith T: second team super all-state, second team Class 7A all-state.

► Ellie Keplinger: honorable mention super all-state.

► Ellen Anderson: honorable mention super all-state.