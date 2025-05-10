Spartans fall in state final in shootout

× 1 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 2 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 3 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 4 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 5 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 6 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 7 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 8 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 9 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 10 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 11 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 12 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 13 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 14 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 15 of 15 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook girls soccer lost to Briarwood in the Class 6A Girls soccer state championship game on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens Prev Next

HUNTSVILLE – The quest for a repeat came up just shy for the Spartans on Saturday morning.

The Mountain Brook High School girls soccer team will have to settle for a state runner-up trophy, after Briarwood won the Class 6A state title in a penalty shootout at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

Briarwood tied the game with less than two minutes to play in regulation. After two scoreless five-minute overtime periods, the Lions won a penalty shootout 4-1 to claim the program’s first state title since 2017 and a 2-1 win.

The Spartans entered the season as one of the state’s best teams, and they navigated the season and playoffs to near perfection. They were aiming for consecutive blue map trophies. A red map, while disappointing in the moment, is certainly impressive given the quality of play in Class 6A.

Senior Langston Lilly got Mountain Brook on the board first, scoring off a set piece in the eighth minute. The Spartans outshot Briarwood 16-12 in the contest, but were unable to get anything else to pierce the net. Senior goalkeeper Laine Minich had three saves in the game.

The Spartans earned their way into the final with a 1-0 win over Southside on Thursday in the semifinals, as eighth grader Abby Brown scored with under four minutes remaining in the game.

Mountain Brook defeated Parker (12-0), Homewood (3-2) and Pell City (2-0) to reach the final four in Huntsville.

The Spartans finished the season with a record of 16-3-4. Seniors Lilly and Minich are headed to play college soccer, with Lilly playing at Samford and Minich going to Louisiana. Virginia Poe was also a senior defender.