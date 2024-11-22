Spartan basketball: Teamwork and roster turnover

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Libby Geisler (10) shoots a 3-pointer guarded by Vestavia Hills’ Grayson Hudgens (12) in a game at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Lady Spartans ‘do everything as a team’ heading into new season

The program Sara Price has created at Mountain Brook High School is operating as intended.

The girls basketball program has been operating at a high level under her leadership, and the program’s development will be tested this winter.

With the loss of an elite shooter like Emma Stearns and a steady point guard like Sarah Passink, that presents an opportunity for younger players to step up into newer and bigger roles.

Libby Geisler is the team’s lone senior this year. She has been a mainstay in the Lady Spartans lineup the last few years and is expected to lead the way in her final season.

Price commended Geisler’s leadership, composure and work ethic as examples for the rest of the team to follow.

“We’re excited for her to have a good senior year, rope the team in when we need her to and be that playmaker,” Price said.

Geisler has signed to play college basketball at Spring Hill College in Mobile and recently surpassed 1,000 career points.

Geisler and Avery Davis will be the team’s primary ballhandlers this season. Davis is only a freshman but played last year as an eighth grader and put together an impressive summer.

“She’s going to be a pleasant surprise for a lot of people this year,” Price said. “She’s learning and growing in the game and sees the floor really well.”

Ellie Halpern and Merrill Hines enter their junior seasons with high expectations. Clarkie Wilkinson and Annabelle Avery are juniors as well that will contribute. Wilkinson was a key player for the Lady Spartans on the defensive end last year and Price said she has improved her offensive game. Avery will help out around the basket.

Sophomore Maddie Walter has come on strong as well, becoming an all-around solid player.

If the Lady Spartans are to reach their ceiling this season, Price points to the team’s discipline, both on and off the court.

“We do everything as a team,” she said. “The girls have really bought into that confidence and bought into that camaraderie.”

Lindsey Dean and Kelley Walton are sophomores, and Kate Bakken, Kate Garrett and Darby Rhodes are freshmen. Price said all 12 players on the varsity team will have their opportunities to contribute to the overall success of the squad.

“The biggest thing is to go have fun and enjoy the ride with your teammates and your sisters and embrace every moment, because you only get this one time,” Price said.

Mountain Brook has its eyes set on another postseason run. The Lady Spartans last made it to the regional tournament in the 2021-22 season. If they are to do that this season, they will look to advance out of Class 6A, Area 10, which also has Huffman and Woodlawn.

After a busy start to the season in November, Mountain Brook will play the likes of Huntsville, Hartselle, Hueytown (twice), Chelsea, Pelham and Tuscaloosa County (twice) in December. The Lady Spartans also head to Gulf Shores for a tournament right after Christmas.

Those all-important area games will take place in January, along with games against McAdory, Clay-Chalkville, Pell City and Briarwood.

× Expand Photo by David Leong Buckhorn’s Deven Chapman (5) guards Mountain Brook's Jack Bakken (20) in the first half of the boys Class 6A state championship game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

No returning starters, no problem for Spartans

The roster turnover is quite significant for the Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team this year.

No starters return from last season’s squad, which came up a point short in overtime to Buckhorn in the Class 6A state championship game. It was the second straight year the Spartans finished as state-runner up to that Buckhorn program.

The headliner on that team was obviously Ty Davis, who now plays at Creighton University following a decorated career at Mountain Brook.

But there are some players back that have played in the big moments and are poised to step into key roles.

Jack Bakken was a strong player for the Spartans last fall and will become one of their top options. Mac Couvillion was in the rotation last season, as was Trey Davis.

“We have three guys that have been in the wars and that’s been a good thing,” Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis said.

A great deal of emphasis was placed on the summer period, in which high school teams are allowed to play games. It allowed the Spartans to begin building some continuity and confidence in what they have this season.

“We’re excited to get the season started and seeing what identity this team is actually going to have,” Davis said.

He expected the first month or so of the season to be a work in progress. Guys like Braden Little coming back from cross-country season or football players Miller Lee and Rocco Gray rejoining the team, getting them up to speed and in the mix will take some time.

“Mid- to late December is when we really start to kind of hit our stride,” Davis said.

The early portions of the season allow teams to work on things or change things that will pay off for the team in the long run.

Parker Wright is a player expected to take on a big role for the Spartans this year, combining with Trey Davis in the backcourt.

Little is a dynamic guard who will be leaned upon as well. Leython-George Williams is another player that Tyler Davis expects people to learn about this year as he emerges.

Bakken and Couvillion are the team’s only two seniors. Trey Davis, Gray, Little, Wright, Lee, Williams, Hill McCluney, Maddox Brown, Porter Perry, Grant Siegel and Drew Johnson make up a large junior class. JD Oliphant and John Stephenson are sophomores expected to have a role as well.

“We have a lot of guys that are program guys, and they’re starting to learn and understand their role and the toughness that it takes to be a Mountain Brook basketball player. I’m excited to see what these guys look like,” Tyler Davis said.

Mountain Brook competes against Woodlawn and Huffman in Class 6A, Area 10. Those four all-important area games will take place in January.

After opening things up in November, the Spartans have games against the likes of Huntsville, Hartselle, Hueytown (twice), Chelsea, Pelham and Tuscaloosa County (twice) before heading to Pensacola for a tournament right after Christmas.

In January, the Spartans will also play McAdory, Clay-Chalkville, Pell City and Briarwood in addition to their area contests.