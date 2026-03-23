PHOTOS: Spartans baseball downs Hewitt-Trussville

× 1 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook catcher Luke Houser (2) celebrates his home run with teammates during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Leython-George Williams (34) swings at the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville infielder/pitcher Cale McIntosh (13) tries to tag Mountain Brook's Luke Carroll (29) during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Paul Barnett (3) swings at the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook catcher Luke Houser (2) studies the Hewitt-Trussville team during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook pitcher Jude Davidson (4) catches the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook head coach Lee Gann watches from the dugout during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Paul Barnett (3) watches his foul ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Mason Baynes (19) swings at a pitch during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Hunter Davis (1) swings at the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook outfielder Nolan Shotts (12) catches a fly ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's Clark Durden (18) races to first base against Mountain Brook's Sam Estes (25) during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook baseball team huddles before a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Hunter Davis (1) swings at the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook baseball team observes from the dugout during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook head coach Lee Gann walks to the dugout during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook baseball team observes from the dugout during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Noah Crosby (18) tags home plate for a run during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook catcher Luke Houser (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook pitcher Jude Davidson (4) pitches the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook pitcher Jude Davidson (4) pitches the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Paul Barnett (3) watches the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook baseball team huddles before a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook infield huddles during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook catcher Luke Houser (2) celebrates his home run with teammates during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook pitcher Jude Davidson (4) pitches the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook pitcher Jude Davidson (4) pitches the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook baseball team sings the National Anthem before a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Hunter Davis (1) swings at the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook fans use noise makers during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook catcher Luke Houser (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook catcher Luke Houser (2) swings at the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Jack Houser (8) rounds third base during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 34 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Sam Estes (25) swings at the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 35 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Sam Estes (25) tries to tag Hewitt-Trussville outfielder Lane Bilodeau (11) during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 36 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville infielder/pitcher Cale McIntosh (13) tries to tag Mountain Brook's Paul Barnett (3) during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 37 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Leython-George Williams (34) swings at the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 38 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Sam Estes (25) tries to tag Hewitt-Trussville outfielder Taylor Alfano (30) during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 39 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook catcher Luke Houser (2) high fives Mountain Brook's Reid Dickerson (21) during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 40 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Leython-George Williams (34) warms up during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 41 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Jude Davidson (4) throws a pitch during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 42 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook catcher Luke Houser (2) receives a pitch during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 43 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Luke Carroll (29) observes from second base during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 44 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville infielder/pitcher Cale McIntosh (13) fails to tag Mountain Brook's Jack Houser (8) during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 45 of 45 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Hunter Davis (1) swings at the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

Mountain Brook High School's baseball team is off to a strong start this season, posting a 14-4 record through last week.

The Spartans knocked off Hewitt-Trussville 8-1 last Thursday. Luke Houser hit a home run, while Paul Barnett also drove in two runs. Jude Davidson was stellar on the mound, throwing the complete game and allowing a lone run on three hits, with seven strikeouts.

Mountain Brook is in south Alabama this week, playing in the Gulf Coast Classic during spring break.

Enjoy some photos from the Spartans' win over the Huskies last week.