Spartans baseball hits road for 2nd round

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook catcher Luke Houser (2) celebrates his home run with teammates during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Mountain Brook High School baseball team is hitting the road for the second round of the Class 6A playoffs, as the Spartans will play at Pell City this weekend.

The Spartans and Panthers will begin their playoff series Friday, with a doubleheader set to begin at 4:30 p.m. If a decisive third game of the series is necessary, it is scheduled for Saturday at noon.

Mountain Brook and Pell City played once earlier this year, with the Spartans winning 11-3 on April 7. Pell City defeated Gardendale last week in the opening round of the playoffs.

Mountain Brook swept Parker in the first round of the playoffs and is looking to improve upon its record of 29-5-1.

The winner of this week's series will get the winner between Hartselle and Cullman in the quarterfinals.

In addition, the Mountain Brook boys and girls soccer teams are moving on in the playoffs.

On Monday night, the girls team beat Pell City 6-0. The boys team earned a shutout victory as well, blanking Pinson Valley 5-0. Henry McGahey scored and had a strong defensive game. Davis Echols scored two goals, and Chase Ligon notched a pair of assists.

Both soccer teams will now renew a playoff rivalry with Homewood. On Thursday, the girls will play at Homewood at 6 p.m., while the boys take on the Patriots at home at 7:30 p.m.

The winners of those games will secure a trip to the state tournament in Huntsville.