Spartans baseball off to strong start

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook pitcher Jude Davidson (4) pitches the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Mountain Brook High School baseball team certainly had expectations heading into the 2026 season, but the Spartans may have exceeded the most optimistic ones to this point.

The Spartans have started strong and look like one of the top Class 6A teams in the state so far, posting a record of 21-4-1 through March 31.

Mountain Brook had a successful run at the beach during spring break, and have continued that strong play after returning home and resuming school.

On Monday, the Spartans beat Westbrook Christian 8-1. Luke Houser doubled twice and drove in two runs in the ball game, while Paul Barnett and Sam Estes each notched two hits as well. Noah Crosby hit a double and knocked in a run.

Bryant Diddell threw six shutout innings, allowing only three hits and striking out seven. Barnett came on for the seventh inning to finish the game.

The Spartans then notched an easy 19-0 win over area foe Huffman on Tuesday. Jack Houser, LG Williams and Wright Wallace each had two runs batted in. Reid Dickerson threw three shutout innings, striking out six batters. Noah McCauley threw two scoreless innings as well.

As April gets going, Mountain Brook plays Huffman again, and has upcoming road games at Boaz, Pell City and Cullman.

The Spartans will make the playoffs, which begin in late April.