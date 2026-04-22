Spartans baseball opens playoffs Friday

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Noah Crosby (18) tags home plate for a run during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

It's playoff time for the Mountain Brook High School baseball team.

After winning Class 6A, Area 10 in the regular season, the Spartans will host Parker in the first round of the state playoffs this weekend in a best-of-three playoff series.

Mountain Brook will play a doubleheader at home against the Thundering Herd. The first game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, with the second game to be played approximately 30 minutes following the first.

If a third game is needed to decide the series, it will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Mountain Brook has been one of the top teams in the state this spring and enters the postseason having won eight of its last nine games.

The Spartans have a 27-5-1 overall record, while Parker enters the series as the Area 9 runner-up with a record of 22-8.

The winner of the series will play the winner between Gardendale and Pell City in the second round next week.

Weather could be a factor this weekend, with rain in the forecast at times Friday and Saturday. For any potential updates on the schedule, stay tuned to the Mountain Brook Baseball X page.