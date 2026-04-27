Spartans baseball rolls into 2nd round

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Paul Barnett (3) swings at the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Mountain Brook High School baseball team breezed past Parker last Friday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

The Spartans swept a doubleheader, 10-0 and 6-0, to advance to the second round.

In the first game, Mountain Brook run-ruled Parker in five innings, with the offense scoring in four of the five frames. Jack Houser's run-scoring single in the bottom of the fifth inning ended the game after the Spartans went up by 10 runs.

Nolan Shotts hit a home run and knocked in a couple runs. Houser also had a double and a triple in the contest, totaling three hits and five RBIs. Luke Houser drove in a pair of runs, while Paul Barnett was 2-for-2 with an RBI as well.

Bryant Diddell was stellar on the mound, throwing five innings of one-hit ball, striking out nine batters.

The second game went the full seven innings, but the Spartans were still able to pull away for a 6-0 win. They scored single runs in the first and second innings, then scored the final four runs over the fifth and sixth innings.

Jude Davidson fired the complete game shutout, allowing just three hits over seven innings, with 10 strikeouts.

At the plate, Barnett and Sam Estes each hit home runs.

Luke Houser had a double and drove in a run. Jack Houser registered a pair of hits and knocked in a run. Shotts and Luke Carroll each tallied two hits.

Mountain Brook will travel to Pell City for the second round of the playoffs. The schedule for the three-game series will be released in the coming days.

In addition, the Mountain Brook boys and girls soccer teams have begun their playoff runs. They swept Minor last Friday, with the boys winning 7-0 and the girls winning 10-0.