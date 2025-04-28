Spartans begin soccer playoffs with dominant wins

× Expand Photo by Evie Lee The Mountain Brook High School boys soccer team began the Class 6A playoffs on April 24, 2025. Photo by Evie Lee.

The Mountain Brook High School boys soccer team began its playoff run Thursday, shutting out Parker 10-0.

The Spartans improved to 21-3-2 on the season.

Coach Joe Webb said he is proud of the team and all the effort it has put into the season. He knows his team has the ability to win a state title, saying Tuesday's big game against Homewood will test the team's communication, trust and ability to execute plays.

The Spartans began the game with its normal 11 on the field. Once the Spartans got up early, many of the younger players got some playing time. Sequoia Pierce scored his first varsity goal, and doing so in a playoff game made it a more memorable moment.

Junior defender Henry McGahey and senior Will Woodke said they were proud of the team's performance and is eager for Tuesday's matchup against the Patriots.

Evie Lee is a student journalist for the Starnes Media Creator Collective. She is a junior at Mountain Brook High School.