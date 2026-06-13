Spartans boys claim state golf championship

× Expand Photo courtesy of AHSAA. The Mountain Brook High School boys golf team won the Class 6A state tournament on May 12 in Mobile.

Mountain Brook High School's boys golf team claimed the Class 6A state championship at the Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile, finishing 32 strokes under par over 36 holes to tie the AHSAA state tournament record for best team total — a record the Spartans originally set in 2018.

The championship was built on an extraordinary performance across the entire lineup. Mountain Brook opened with a 25-under 263 on May 11, a new AHSAA single-round team record, then followed with a 7-under 281 on May 12 to finish with a 514 total. The Spartans placed four players in the top five of the individual standings, a reflection of the program's depth from top to bottom.

Freshman S.J. Thomas led the way, firing rounds of 64-68 to finish at 12-under 132, tying the AHSAA state tournament record for best individual 36-hole total. Teammate Denton Brooks pushed him throughout, carding a tournament-best 9-under 63 on Monday before adding a 2-under 70 on Tuesday to finish one stroke back at 133. Fletcher Finch finished fourth overall at 140, and Ryan Pugh finished fifth at 141. Ford Birchall added a 142 total, and Andrew Woods rounded out the lineup with a 143.

It was the program's 11th overall boys state golf championship and first since 2022.

On the girls' side, Mountain Brook finished third in the Class 6A standings with a 467 total behind champion Spanish Fort. Junior Emma Kate Rice and sophomore Elise Lamkin led the way, each finishing at 149 for the tournament. Rice shot rounds of 74-75 while Lamkin carded a 77-72, with Lamkin's second-round 72 one of the stronger closing rounds among Spartan competitors.