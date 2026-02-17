Spartans boys, girls prep for regionals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Basketball The Mountain Brook High School girls basketball team won the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament, on Feb. 10, 2026, at Spartan Arena. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Basketball.

The next step of the high school basketball playoffs has arrived.

The Mountain Brook boys and girls teams will take to the court next in the opening round of the Class 6A Northeast Regional Tournament on Friday morning.

Mountain Brook’s girls (15-12) are looking to replicate last season’s final four run, despite battling through a challenging regular season. The Lady Spartans have been battle tested by tough competition and injuries. They rebounded from losing the final two regular season games to beat Huffman in the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament and following that up with a dominant victory over Southside-Gadsden last week in the sub-regional round.

The Lady Spartans now get set to face Minor in the opening round at regionals. Tip-off at Jacksonville State University is set for 9 a.m.

The Mountain Brook boys (21-7) have been one of the top 6A teams all season long and are hoping to peak at the right time. The Spartans edged out Huffman to win the Area 10 tournament, then blew past Fort Payne in the sub-regional round last week.

The Spartans will take on longtime rival Homewood on Friday at 10:30 a.m., right after the girls game. Mountain Brook has eliminated Homewood from the playoffs each of the last two seasons, and looks to make it three in a row.

The regional finals will both be played at JSU next Wednesday. The winner of the boys game will take on the winner between Oxford and Gadsden City, while the girls winner will play either Oxford or Fort Payne.