Spartans coach hosts State of the Game podcast

Mountain Brook High School football coach Chris Yeager recently sat down for an extended conversation with Leeds coach Jerry Hood and Mountain Brook football play-by-play announcer William Galloway.

The conversation centered around the current state of high school football and athletics as a whole in Alabama. They focus on topics like transferring schools, the CHOOSE Act, private school and public school representation and competitive balance.

The entirety of the podcast can be found at this link.

Yeager and Hood are two of the most successful high school football coaches in the state. They have combined to win 356 games over 44 combined years of being a head coach.