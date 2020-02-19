Spartans compete at state meet

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. AHSAA Indoor State Track and Field Mountain Brook’s Thomas Renneker rises to clear the bar as he competes in the class 7A boys pole vault event during the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Feb. 8. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. AHSAA Indoor State Track and Field Mountain Brook’s Tessa Allen competes in the class 7A girls 400-meter dash. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. AHSAA Indoor State Track and Field Mountain Brook’s Mark Waller competes in the class 7A boys 400-meter dash. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook High School indoor track and field teams competed at the Class 7A state meet Feb. 7-8 at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The girls placed eighth, and the boys placed 10th.

Grayson Scott recorded the highest individual finish on the girls team, placing third in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 4 inches. Teammate Camille Gillum took fifth after clearing 5 feet. Emma Grace Holt also did well in the field, finishing fifth in pole vault (10 feet).

On the track, the 4x800-meter relay team of Lucy Benton, Lily Hulsey, Alex Pitts and Scott took third in 9 minutes, 54.95 seconds. Elizabeth Robertson was fifth in the 3,200 meters (11:55.07).

Thomas Renneker had the best individual showing on the boys team. He tied for third in pole vault with a clearance of 13-6. Mark Waller tied for fifth in high jump at 6-2.

The boys 4x800 relay team, meanwhile, took second in 8:14.69. Relay members were Parker Balzli, Jack Bell, Jones Dyleski and Henry Phillips.