Spartans cross-country teams perform well at state

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Anna Balzli, Lily Hulsey and Elizabeth Robertson run during the Class 7A, Section 3 meet Nov. 2 at Hewitt-Trussville. The three helped the Spartans dominate at sectionals before posting a second-place finish at state.

The Mountain Brook High School cross-country teams completed their seasons at the Class 7A state meet, held Nov. 10 at Oakville Indian Mounds Park. The Spartans girls placed second in 7A, tallying 58 points to finish behind Auburn (25) and ahead of third-place Huntsville (135). The boys came home third with 104 points, behind Huntsville (52) and Vestavia Hills (88).

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Reagan Riley capped off a tremendous eighth-grade season with a win at the section meet, followed up by a second-place finish at state.

For the girls, Reagan Riley capped off a tremendous eighth-grade season, as she finished second with a time of 18 minutes, 16.88 seconds. Anna Balzli finished sixth, crossing the line in 18:56.97. Sabina Ortiz came home 15th (19:18) and Alex Pitts finished 17th (19:23). Other runners for the girls were Elizabeth Robertson (22nd, 19:37), Tessa Allen (29th, 19:55), Cate Jones (44th, 20:26), Catherine Sims (48th, 20:29) and Cameron Hudson (53rd, 20:33).

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Hunter Harwell put together a race time of 15:25.27 in the 5K at the state meet to finish second overall. He is shown at the section meet.

Hunter Harwell gave the Spartans a pair of second-place finishers, as he put together a race time of 15:25.27 in the 5K. Joseph Pitard finished ninth in 15:57.91. Parker Balzli was 19th with a time of 16:21.23. Other runners for the boys were Gram Denning (33rd, 16:32), Henry Hartley (50th, 16:58), Jack Bell (72nd, 17:21), Tate Record (84th, 17:31), Lawton Miller (86th, 17:36), Eric Alexander (114th, 18:00) and Beck Corley (119th, 18:08). Mountain Brook qualified for the state meet with a stellar showing at the Section 3 meet the week prior. The Spartans girls won, while the boysplaced second.