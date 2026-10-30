Spartans cross-country teams sweep sectionals

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway Mountain Brook High School's cross-country teams swept the section meet on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Munford High School. Photo courtesy of William Galloway.

Mountain Brook High School’s cross-country teams swept the Class 5A, Section 4 titles Thursday at Munford High School, with the boys and girls each finishing ahead of Homewood.

The boys won with 28 points, one better than Homewood’s 29. William Morgan took the individual title in 15 minutes, 51.3 seconds, and Oliver Mange was second in 16:01.5.

Ethan Schniper (sixth, 16:32.7), Luke Cribbs (seventh, 16:33.8) and Brooks Bazemore (12th, 16:56.8) rounded out the scoring five. Thomas Moak (14th, 17:01.6) and Jack Williamson (16th, 17:15.8) also ran for the Spartans.

The girls scored 22 points to Homewood’s 33. Freshman Ann Gibson Hamilton won the race in 19:02.3, and Anna Erdberg was second in 19:10.4.

Francesca Demarco was fourth in 19:21.7, followed by eighth graders Savi Jordan (seventh, 19:44.6) and Everlee McKinney (eighth, 19:49.2), both with personal bests. Frances Hill (13th, 20:48.2) and June Record (14th, 20:55.3) completed the top seven.

Springville, Pell City and Gardendale finished third through fifth in both races.

Both Mountain Brook teams advance to the state meet Nov. 7 in Moulton.