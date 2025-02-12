Spartans eager to follow up 30-win season

× 1 of 2 Expand Erin Nelson Sweeney Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Caleb Barnett (9) pitches during an area game against Homewood at Homewood High School on Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Caleb Barnett (9) during an area game against Homewood at Homewood High School on Friday, April 12, 2024. Prev Next

Mountain Brook had one of the best teams in Class 6A last year, winning 30 games and advancing to the third round of the state playoffs. The Spartans nearly toppled eventual state champion Oxford, falling in 12 innings in a decisive third game.

The Spartans lost some key contributors from the 2024 team, but the 2025 squad will aim to fill the gaps and put together another successful season.

This year’s team features six seniors, many of whom return with significant varsity experience. But there will be some growing pains as the Spartans get going this spring.

“Hopefully, we’ll mature and get better as the season goes along,” Mountain Brook head coach Lee Gann said.

The group of returning players is headlined by Caleb Barnett, a senior committed to the University of Alabama. Barnett is one of the top high school players in the state and is a fixture in the lineup and atop the pitching rotation for the Spartans.

“We don’t want him to put pressure on himself,” Gann said. “We want him to go out there and be himself.”

Two of Mountain Brook’s primary catchers, senior Brooks Allen and junior Luke Houser, return. Senior Thomas Clay will also help at catcher. Paul Barnett, the younger brother of Caleb, is a returning starter at shortstop.

Oglethorpe signee Will Weaver is a senior set to anchor a new-look outfield for the Spartans.

Becker Mayor is a senior infielder, while Bennett Love is a senior who plays a little bit of everywhere for Mountain Brook, with Gann labeling him the team’s “Swiss Army knife.”

The Spartans have a large junior class, many of whom have already contributed to the varsity program. With open spots in the outfield, Hayes Windle, Jack Houser, Boyd Cooper, Hunter Davis, Gray Vinson and Noah Crosby are among the players who could see time there.

Sam Estes, last season’s starting first baseman, returns. Henry Gimenez, Bryant Diddell, Nolan Shoots and LG Williams are all competing for time in the infield.

It’s a cliché, but Gann said he expects all of those players to contribute in a meaningful way this season, largely because the Spartans have competition for several positions.

“It’s going to be a different team this year in that we have a lot of spots where we’re looking for [new] guys to contribute,” Gann said. “Hopefully, those pieces will fall together nicely and help us continue our success.”

On the mound, Caleb and Paul Barnett will shoulder a heavy load for the Spartans, along with Diddell. Bodi Brumfield, Weaver, Reid Dickerson, Williams and Allen are also expected to contribute on the pitching staff.

Gann believes this team could reach the ceiling of some previous squads, as the Spartans look to return to the playoffs and make a run.

“We’ve got a great group of guys,” Gann said. “They’re tremendous workers, fun to be around, love each other, care about each other, root for one another, and they want everyone to be the best version of themselves.”