Spartans finish region play in October

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Mountain Brook concludes Class 7A, Region 3 play in October.

The Mountain Brook High School football team is looking to make the state playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, and the month of October will finalize the Spartans’ fate. They will play their final four region games back-to-back and will look to finish strong.

Mountain Brook hosts Oak Mountain on Oct. 4 after the Spartans take their open week to finish September. The Spartans shut out Oak Mountain 21-0 on a Thursday night last fall and have knocked off the Eagles each of the last three years. Mountain Brook leads the all-time series 9-4.

The Spartans remain at home the following week, hosting Hewitt-Trussville on Oct. 11. Mountain Brook pulled off a 20-17 upset win over the Huskies last fall, improving to 7-0 in the process. The win snapped a two-game losing streak to Hewitt-Trussville, but Mountain Brook leads the all-time series 18-10, a series that dates back to 1967.

Mountain Brook hits the road the following week, playing at Thompson on Oct. 18. Thompson’s program has seen a resurgence over the last few years and has flipped Mountain Brook’s dominance in the series. The Spartans won nine straight over the Warriors, but Thompson has now won four of the last five, including a 31-7 drubbing last season.

The Spartans conclude region play Oct. 25 at home against Hoover. The two foes matched up twice a season ago, with Hoover besting the Spartans in the regular season and the second round of the playoffs.

Mountain Brook finishes the regular season at Gardendale on Nov. 1. The Spartans won 38-14 over the Rockets last fall ahead of the postseason.