Spartans girls finish off school-year sweep

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. The Mountain Brook High School girls track and field team won the state outdoor meet on May 2 in Gulf Shores.

The Mountain Brook High School girls track and field program claimed the Class 6A state outdoor track and field championship at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, finishing with 72.5 points to edge Pelham by 3.5 points.

It marked the 15th outdoor track state championship in program history and capped a historic school year in which the girls cross-country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track teams all won state titles.

The girls made the biggest team statement, winning the Class 6A girls 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:40.62, the fastest in Alabama this season. The boys 4x800 squad matched that energy, finishing second in 7:50.28, the second-fastest time in the state this year. The boys 4x400 relay rounded out the relay contributions with an eighth-place finish in 3:25.97, while the girls 4x400 team took second in 4:03.80.

Francesca Demarco was the standout performer of the meet for Mountain Brook, earning medals in three distance events. She finished second in the 800 meters in 2:16.67, second in the 1,600 meters in 5:02.50, and second in the 3,200 meters in 10:58.31. Her times in all three events ranked among the best in the state this season. Ann Gibson Hamilton added to the distance haul, finishing third in the 1,600 in 5:09.00 and eighth in the 3,200 in 11:26.41, a remarkable showing for one of the program's youngest competitors.

On the boys side, Joseph Spencer delivered a strong performance in the distance events, finishing second in the 1,600 meters in 4:17.97 and third in the 800 meters in 1:57.03. Ethan Schniper backed him up with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 in 4:21.67. James Flack added a seventh-place finish in the 1,600 in 4:24.40 and eighth in the 3,200 in 9:41.74. William Morgan placed sixth in the 3,200 in 9:41.21.

Stephen Meadows cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to take fourth in the boys high jump. Mary Alice Crull delivered one of the meet's more eye-catching performances for the girls, clearing 5-2 to finish third in the high jump.

Sydney Martin took second in the girls pole vault at 11-6.

Beau Dionne placed seventh in the boys javelin at 155-2. Crawford Chester placed eighth in the boys shot put at 46-1.

Caroline McLean placed sixth in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 16.47 seconds. Annabelle Avery placed sixth in the girls discus at 110-9. Kayman Hamilton threw 98-1 for 10th in the girls javelin. Braden Little finished eighth in the boys 800 in 1:57.41.

Teddy Dionne swept the para ambulatory field events for Mountain Brook, winning both the boys discus (59-5) and boys shot put (23-7), setting personal bests in both.