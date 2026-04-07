Spartans golf finishes runner-up in Fort Payne

× Expand Photo courtesy of Heath Hambrick The Mountain Brook High School boys golf team finished second in the Fort Payne Wildcat Invitational. Photo courtesy of Heath Hambrick.

The Mountain Brook High School boys golf team finished second in the Wildcat Invitational at Terrapin Hills County Club last Thursday.

Fort Payne hosted the tournament, which was won by Athens. On tournament day, the course yielded a single player under par in Mountain Brook's Fletcher Finch. Finch posted a round of 2-under par to win low medalist honors by two strokes.

Athens won with a score of 293. Mountain Brook followed closely in second with 296. Chelsea posted a 308, Muscle Shoals finished at 310 and Fort Payne shot 314.

Finch led Mountain Brook with a round of 69. Ryan Pugh shot 73, Denton Brooks fired a 76, SJ Thomas finished at 78 and Walker Graham shot 80, as the top four scores combined to give the Spartans their team score.