Spartans golf team ranked No. 2 nationally

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools The 2026 Mountain Brook High School boys golf team. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools.

Mountain Brook High School's boys golf team is ranked No. 2 in the country among all high school programs, according to the National High School Golf Association's 2025-2026 rankings.

The Spartans capped the season by winning the 2026 Class 6A state championship, shooting a team score of -32, including a -25 performance on the tournament's first day.

State championship participants included SJ Thomas, Denton Brooks, Fletcher Finch, Ryan Pugh and Ford Birchall, under head coach Jack Letson.

Throughout the season, Mountain Brook averaged a team score of 272 per round with an average scoring differential of -14.61, both of which ranked second-best in the nation. Only Brophy High School of Arizona finished ahead of the Spartans.

Mountain Brook was one of several Alabama programs to crack the national top 25. Vestavia Hills High School ranked No. 7 with an average score of 278.5, while Homewood High School (No. 21) and Hoover (tied for No. 23) also placed among the country's top teams.

The NHSGA notes that rankings remain provisional until all state tournaments conclude in July.