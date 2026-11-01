Spartans have experienced decade of playoff success

× Expand Staff photo. Mountain Brook fans cheer after a touchdown during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Dec. 1, 2022.

The Mountain Brook High School football team heads into November aiming to take on a playoff run for the 11th straight year.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association eliminated Class 7A as part of its latest reclassification, moving public schools back into six classes and placing private schools in their own divisions. Mountain Brook, which spent the last six seasons in Class 6A, dropped to Class 5A, Region 4, alongside Homewood, Chelsea, Helena, Pelham, Calera, Chilton County and Ramsay.

The playoff format in 5A is the one Spartans fans know. The top four teams in each of eight regions advance to a 32-team bracket. The first round is Nov. 6, followed by the second round Nov. 13, the quarterfinals Nov. 20 and the semifinals Nov. 27. The championship game is Friday, Dec. 4, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus, as the state championship heads to Mobile for the first time.

While the state’s largest class, 6A, expanded its field to 24 teams this year, 5A kept the 32-team structure used by the other public school classes. Higher seeds host in the opening round, so a first- or second-place finish in Region 4 guarantees at least one more game at Spartan Stadium.

As of press time, Mountain Brook was finishing up its regular-season slate and still jockeying for playoff positioning. Stay tuned to villagelivingonline.com for updates on the remainder of the season.

The new region is not without postseason pedigree. Homewood, which also dropped from 6A, reached the quarterfinals last season, and Pelham qualified for the 6A playoffs as well. Ramsay has qualified for the playoffs for 12 straight years.

Mountain Brook has qualified for the playoffs every year since 2016 and has won at least eight games in each of those 10 seasons. The first four seasons of that streak produced a pair of first-round exits (2016 and 2019) and a pair of second-round trips. In 2017, the Spartans beat Bob Jones 23-22 before losing at Thompson, and in 2018 their season ended with a 42-17 loss at Hoover.

The Spartans then moved down to 6A, and the results followed.

2020: Mountain Brook went 12-2, beating Muscle Shoals 38-7 in the first round on the way to the semifinals.

2021: Another 12-2 season began with a 63-0 win over Southside-Gadsden and ended in the semifinals.

2022: The Spartans finished 12-3 as the Class 6A runner-up. They beat Hartselle 49-30 in the quarterfinals and won 28-7 at Muscle Shoals in the semifinals to reach the championship game for the first time since 1996 and the fourth time in program history. They fell to Saraland in the final.

2023: Mountain Brook beat Buckhorn 35-14 in the first round before falling 17-13 to eventual state champion Clay-Chalkville in the second round.

2024: The Spartans won 45-7 at Southside-Gadsden, then fell 28-7 at home to Parker, which went on to win the 6A title.

2025: Mountain Brook shut out Mortimer Jordan 38-0 and won 35-14 at Fort Payne to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2022. Undefeated Muscle Shoals ended the Spartans’ season in that round.

Mountain Brook has won at least one playoff game in each of the last six seasons, and in each of the last three, the team that eliminated the Spartans was either undefeated at the time or went on to win the state title. The program’s state championships came in 1975 and 1976.