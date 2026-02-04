Spartans honor spring signees

by

Mountain Brook High School held a National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, honoring five more student-athletes who will compete in athletics on the college level.

  • Mac Mandell: Washington & Lee University (football)
  • Rob Schoenvogel: Washington & Lee University (football)
  • Braden Little: U.S. Naval Academy (cross-country and track and field)
  • John William Brouillette: University of Montevallo (track and field)
  • Hooker Cook: Johns Hopkins University (track and field)

Mountain Brook previously honored six student-athletes in the fall signing period.

Mountain Brook Schools contributed to this report.