Spartans soccer players honored on postseason teams

by

The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Mountain Brook players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.

Jude Smith, senior defender

  • 1st team overall all-state
  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 1st team all-metro

Will Woodke, junior midfield

  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Henry McGahey, sophomore defender

  • 2nd team 6A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • 2nd team all-metro

Griffin Lamkin, senior goalkeeper

  • 2nd team 6A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Carson Hahn, junior forward

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Thompson Jones, senior forward

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Langston Lilly, senior midfield

  • 1st team overall all-state
  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Laine Minich, senior goalkeeper

  • 1st team overall all-state
  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Lorelai Wei, sophomore defender

  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Anne Parrish Tucker, sophomore forward

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention team A Division all-metro

Sophie Hicks, junior forward

  • 2nd team A Division all-metro