Spartans soccer players honored on postseason teams

Photo by Sarah Owens
Mountain Brook Girls Soccer player Langston Lilly at a game against Spain Park on March 19, 2025.
The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Mountain Brook players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.
Jude Smith, senior defender
- 1st team overall all-state
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 1st team all-metro
Will Woodke, junior midfield
- 1st team 6A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Henry McGahey, sophomore defender
- 2nd team 6A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- 2nd team all-metro
Griffin Lamkin, senior goalkeeper
- 2nd team 6A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Carson Hahn, junior forward
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Thompson Jones, senior forward
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Langston Lilly, senior midfield
- 1st team overall all-state
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Laine Minich, senior goalkeeper
- 1st team overall all-state
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Lorelai Wei, sophomore defender
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Anne Parrish Tucker, sophomore forward
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention team A Division all-metro
Sophie Hicks, junior forward
- 2nd team A Division all-metro