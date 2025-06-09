Spartans soccer players honored on postseason teams

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook Girls Soccer player Langston Lilly at a game against Spain Park on March 19, 2025.

The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Mountain Brook players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.

Jude Smith, senior defender

1st team overall all-state

1st team 6A all-state

1st team all-metro

Will Woodke, junior midfield

1st team 6A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Henry McGahey, sophomore defender

2nd team 6A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

2nd team all-metro

Griffin Lamkin, senior goalkeeper

2nd team 6A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Carson Hahn, junior forward

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Thompson Jones, senior forward

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Langston Lilly, senior midfield

1st team overall all-state

1st team 6A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Laine Minich, senior goalkeeper

1st team overall all-state

1st team 6A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Lorelai Wei, sophomore defender

1st team 6A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Anne Parrish Tucker, sophomore forward

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention team A Division all-metro

Sophie Hicks, junior forward