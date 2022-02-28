Spartans hoping last year's experience pays off

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook's Davis Peterson (18) swings at a pitch during an at-bat in a game against Homewood on April 13 at Mountain Brook High School. Peterson played catcher last year and is back to man that position once again.

The Mountain Brook High School baseball team was unable to make the playoffs last season, in part due to a brutally tough area and in part to fielding an inexperienced squad.

One of those factors remains this season. The Spartans have to deal with three stout programs in Class 6A, Area 9. Chelsea has been one of the state's best teams the last several years, Homewood is always strong and Briarwood was one of the top teams in SA just a few years ago.

But Mountain Brook learned plenty along the way last year and gained valuable experience, with the hope that it pays off this spring. "We grew every game and learned from every loss. The experience our guys gained is going to prove a lot going into this season," Mountain Brook head coach Lee Gann said.

The Spartans have just four seniors this season and all four of them should contribute to the pitching staff. Howell Polk was trending to be one of the team's top pitchers last spring, but an injury kept him out of the season. Patch Lyman will play outfield and pitch some as well. Jack Allison and Jack Hanaway will also provide innings and leadership. "I'm excited about all those guys and what they bring to the table," Gann said.

Gann said he can tell in many ways how the younger players have matured, not only during last season, but also in the offseason. Their approach during workouts and practices is different, they lead better, they carry themselves more confi­dently and they are stronger. There are more juniors, 21, in the program this year than any other season Gann has been at Mountain Brook. That will lend itself to sev­eral juniors contributing heavily to the varsity team and some shuttling back and forth from varsity to junior varsity teams.

Pitcher and outfielder Gabe Young is back for the Spartans after a stand­out season last spring. Walker Allen and Daniel Kubiszyn are back at shortstop and second base up the middle, and Trent Wright is back at first base. Davis Peterson played catcher last year and is back to man that position once again. Jack Thomas Kelly is back and will log innings on the mound as well. Gann's mantra has remained the same over the years, training his team to focus on one pitch at a time throughout each game. Win enough pitches and the outcome of the game takes care of itself, he tells his team.

"Last year was a good growing and learning experience for a lot of our players," he said. "We were extremely competitive. We didn't make the playoffs but there were some really good players that had a lot to do with that. Hopefully we'll just keep com­peting and keep getting better."

Mountain Brook hopes to make it back to the postseason last year. Once there, anything can happen.

"Our expectations are to be play­ing after the last regular season game," Gann said. "We tell them to expect to win and ultimately have a chance to get into the playoffs."