Spartans host Clay-Chalkville in semifinal clash

Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook takes the field during a game between Mountain Brook and Pinson Valley in the third round of the AHSAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Pinson, Ala.

The two teams spent the last three weeks of the regular season ranked as the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in Class 6A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The team in between them, Hartselle, was eliminated in the first round of the state playoffs.

Clay-Chalkville, the top-ranked team for the last two months, travels to Mountain Brook this Friday for a clash of two great teams in the 6A semifinals at Spartan Stadium.

The Cougars and Spartans have both had outstanding seasons. Clay-Chalkville has an unblemished 13-0 record, while Mountain Brook, at 12-1, has just one mid-season loss to 7A favorite Thompson on its ledger.

This matchup is a perfect clash of style differences. Clay-Chalkville gets it done with an exceptional offense that averages over 50 points per game. The Cougars have eclipsed 40 points in every game this season, including scoring 50 in last week’s wild overtime victory against Gardendale.

Mountain Brook, on the other hand, flexes its muscle on the defensive side. The Spartans defense has pitched seven shutouts in 13 games this year, far and away a program record. Take away a 51-0 loss to Thompson and Mountain Brook is allowing a measly 3.8 points per contest.

It’s safe to say this will be the stiffest challenge to date for both the Clay offense and the Mountain Brook defense.

As one could imagine with two teams in the semifinals, it’s not as if the other side of the ball doesn’t carry its own weight for both squads. Clay-Chalkville’s defense is allowing fewer than 14 points per game and has five shutouts under its belt. Mountain Brook’s offense has been steady and opportunistic and is averaging 35 points per game.

These two teams met in the quarterfinals last year, with Mountain Brook easing to a 21-10 victory. The Spartans put the ball in the air just four times all game, using a punishing and consistent ground attack to move on in the playoffs.

Clay-Chalkville running back Edward Osley did have 101 rushing yards for the Cougars in that contest, though, and has put together an outstanding year out of the backfield. However, he was injured in last week’s win over Gardendale and his status for this game is unclear. Even if the Cougars don’t have him, quarterback Khalib Johnson has a stable of explosive receivers to spread the ball to, led by Marquarius White, Mario Craver, Nate Owens and Jaylen Mbakwe.

Mountain Brook quarterback John Colvin has gotten more comfortable as the year has progressed, with experienced and reliable targets like Jackson Beatty, Jake Thompson and Sims Brown. Cole Gamble and Will Waldrop have headlined a strong running attack as well.

Last week, the Spartans took down Pinson Valley with relative ease, 30-0, avenging a semifinal loss to the Indians a season ago.

Mountain Brook is looking for its first appearance in the state championship game since 1996, when the Spartans, led by Joey Jones, lost to Jeff Davis 28-12 in the final.

Clay-Chalkville last won the state title in 2014. The Cougars won 29 straight games over 2014 and 2015, a winning streak snapped by Spanish Fort in the 2015 state championship game.

The winner of this game heads to Protective Stadium for the 6A final against either Hueytown or Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. The game is set for Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.