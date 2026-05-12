Spartans land 9 players on 2026 Birmingham All-Metro soccer teams

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Mountain Brook soccer players earned recognition on the 2026 Birmingham All-Metro teams, as selected by area coaches. Mountain Brook's Lorelei Wei was named co-captain of the girls all-metro squad.
Boys
Second Team
- Carson Hahn, forward, 12th grade
- Grey Phillips, midfielder, 9th grade
- Bo Cooper, defender, 11th grade
Honorable Mention
- Charlie Tabb, midfielder, 10th grade
- James Petrey, midfielder, 10th grade
- Henry McGahey, defender, 12th grade
Girls
First Team
- Sophie Hicks, midfielder, 12th grade
- Lorelei Wei, defender, 11th grade (co-captain)
- Ginny Grace Heide, goalkeeper, 11th grade
Second Team
- Gabby Lamontagne, midfielder, 11th grade
Honorable Mention
- Martha Mae Smith, midfielder, 11th grade
- Anna Mayor, midfielder, 12th grade