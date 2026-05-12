Spartans land 9 players on 2026 Birmingham All-Metro soccer teams

Mountain Brook soccer players earned recognition on the 2026 Birmingham All-Metro teams, as selected by area coaches. Mountain Brook's Lorelei Wei was named co-captain of the girls all-metro squad.

Boys

Second Team

Carson Hahn, forward, 12th grade

Grey Phillips, midfielder, 9th grade

Bo Cooper, defender, 11th grade

Honorable Mention

Charlie Tabb, midfielder, 10th grade

James Petrey, midfielder, 10th grade

Henry McGahey, defender, 12th grade

Girls

First Team

Sophie Hicks, midfielder, 12th grade

Lorelei Wei, defender, 11th grade (co-captain)

Ginny Grace Heide, goalkeeper, 11th grade

Second Team

Gabby Lamontagne, midfielder, 11th grade

Honorable Mention