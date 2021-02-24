Spartans look ahead to new 2021 team

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Brock Payne (14) is shown in a game last season. Payne is one of four seniors for the Spartans this spring and the lone returning starter. Payne plays third baseman and pitches when needed.

The abrupt cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic stung for everyone, but perhaps none more than the Mountain Brook High School baseball team.

Last spring, the Spartans fielded what could have ended up as one of the top teams in program history. Mountain Brook was the top-ranked Class 7A team by multiple outlets and was even deemed the top team regardless of classification by another. The Spartans won the Perfect Game High School Showdown in Hoover early in the season, as well.

After posting a 16-2 record over the season’s first 18 games, Mountain Brook said goodbye to a 15-man senior class that also had an undefeated junior varsity season on its collective resume.

“They accomplished a lot within a short amount of time,” Mountain Brook head coach Lee Gann said. “It was one of those teams we’ll never forget.”

One of the points of emphasis Gann made to his team throughout the abbreviated season was “control what you can control.” That was fitting, considering how many things were outside of that mantra last spring.

The dynamic of the 2021 team will be much different, as the Spartans only have four seniors this year and enter the spring with a roster largely devoid of meaningful varsity experience. Third baseman Brock Payne is the lone returning starter and fellow seniors Tanner Plummer, Braxton Wetzler and Brennan Holden are going to be counted on to fill big shoes as well.

“They were able to experience a lot of our success last year and they know what it takes,” Gann said.

Payne also pitches in addition to his impact in the batting order. Wetzler will spend time at first base and on the mound, Plummer is an outfielder and Holden is a pitcher.

None of the four juniors nor any of the sophomores have logged innings with the varsity team, but several of them will slide into key roles by necessity.

“The thing I like is they’re all competing,” Gann said. “Nothing is solidified. There’s a lot of spots available and that breeds competition. That’s been exciting to see. Practices have been extremely energetic and extremely competitive.”

Even though this spring’s team will certainly not start out with the same expectations as last year’s group, there’s an anticipation in the air surrounding the Spartans.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Gann said. “Obviously, there are new challenges ahead, but that’s high school athletics. Every year is a different year.”

After years of competing with the likes of Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills in one of the state’s toughest areas, reclassification made it no easier on the Spartans this spring. Class 6A, Area 9 is potentially the strongest 6A area, featuring Briarwood, Homewood and Chelsea. Briarwood and Chelsea were in the state finals just two years ago.

“Every one of those teams is very capable and well-coached,” Gann said. “The only thing you can control is the next pitch, and if you win enough pitches, you’ve got a good chance to win games.

“There will be two really good baseball programs that sadly do not get into the playoffs this year,” he said.