Spartans named honorable mention All-South Metro

Mountain Brook vs. John Carroll Softball game on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Spartan Softball Field in Mountain Brook.

The 2020 high school softball season was far from a normal one, with the season ending just a month after it began due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some teams played a bevy of games in that time, while others were not able to get on the field as much in that time. Mountain Brook was able to get 14 games in before the season was cancelled.

Understanding that not all things would be equal, the Alabama Sports Writers Association decided against naming an all-state team this season. But we at Starnes Media felt it important to recognize the local players who had standout seasons, and thus put together an All-South Metro team for the first time.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park; the junior Michigan commit led the charge for an undefeated Jags team. As a pitcher, she posted a 9-0 record with a 0.53 ERA. At the plate, she hit for a .549 average and slugged eight home runs.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Arden Plugge, Vestavia Hills; the UAB signee wrapped up her prep career with a 0.93 ERA, winning all three of her decisions.

HONORABLE MENTION