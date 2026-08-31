Spartans open new-look region in September

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Archie Andrews carries the ball in a game against Huffman last season.

Mountain Brook High School’s football team opened the season on the road at Hueytown and at UMS-Wright, and the Spartans now turn to region play in September. Mountain Brook will compete in Class 5A, Region 4 this fall.

SEPT. 4 AT HOMEWOOD

Mountain Brook travels to Homewood for a rematch of last year’s classic, when the Spartans escaped with a 25-24 overtime win on Bennett Jordan’s two-point conversion. Homewood finished 11-2 last season and reached the Class 6A quarterfinals. The Patriots enter their 13th season under head coach Ben Berguson, who has led Homewood to the playoffs in each of his 12 seasons, and the program is currently on a streak of 14 straight postseason trips.

Mountain Brook holds a 22-15 edge in the series and has won the last six meetings.

SEPT. 10 VS. HELENA

Expand Photo by James Nicholas. John Colvin celebrates a touchdown in a game last season.

Mountain Brook hosts Helena, which went 5-6 a year ago and finished third in its region under ninth-year coach Richie Busby, who has gone 55-32 (2-6 in the playoffs) at the school since 2018, including second-round playoff runs in 2020 and 2023. Helena rallied to win its final four regular-season games last fall to reach the postseason for a third straight year before falling 24-7 at Bessemer City in the first round.

The two teams last met in 2017, and Mountain Brook has won the previous two meetings.

SEPT. 18 AT CHILTON COUNTY

Mountain Brook travels to Chilton County, which went 1-9 overall and 0-6 in region play a year ago under coach Merritt Bowden, who took over the program last season. This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

SEPT. 25 VS. OXFORD

Mountain Brook closes out the month at home against Oxford in a non-region game. The Spartans won last year’s meeting 42-14 when the two teams were still region foes. The teams have split four all-time meetings.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mountain Brook finished 9-4 last season and reached the Class 6A quarterfinals, extending the program’s playoff streak to 10 straight years under head coach Chris Yeager, who has gone 170-73 at the school entering the year.

That streak has included a state runner-up finish in 2022 and back-to-back semifinal appearances in 2020 and 2021. Mountain Brook hosts Ramsay on Oct. 2, travels to Calera on Oct. 9, hosts Chelsea on Oct. 16, hosts Pelham on Oct. 22 in a region game and closes the regular season with an open date on Oct. 30.