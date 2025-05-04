Playoff update: Girls track & field finishes runner-up, soccer advances

× 1 of 28 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics The Mountain Brook High School girls track and field team finished second in the Class 6A state meet on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Gulf Shores. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics. × 2 of 28 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook Baseball Mountain Brook Pitcher, Caleb Barnett (9) during a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schools on Friday, May. 2nd, 2025, at Gardendale High School Baseball Field. Photo by James Nicholas × 3 of 28 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook Baseball Mountain Brook Pitcher, Caleb Barnett (9) during a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale High Schools on Friday, May. 2nd, 2025, at Gardendale High School Baseball Field. The Mountain Brook High School’s track and field teams once again made a strong showing at the state meet, as dozens of Spartans competed in the Class 6A outdoor state meet over the weekend in Gulf Shores.

The girls finished as the runner-up in Class 6A to cap off a weekend in which the baseball and soccer teams also competed in state playoffs.

The girls track and field team team finished second overall with 80.5 points, narrowly missing out on a fourth consecutive outdoor title. Chelsea won the team championship with 87 points, while Homewood was third with 68. Mountain Brook's boys placed eighth in the team competition.

Senior Annie Kerr led the way by defending her title in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet, 6 inches to break her own state meet record. Kerr also placed seventh in the triple jump, with a mark of 36-4, finishing ahead of teammates Mary Jim Doyle (10th, 35-1.5) and Anna McCluney (12th, 35-0). Kerr ends her high school career holding both the indoor and outdoor Class 6A state meet records in the pole vault.

In the distance events, the Spartans stacked up valuable points. Kennedy Hamilton medaled in all three of her events, taking second in the 1,600-meter race (4:59.66), third in the 800 (2:14.02) and fourth in the 3,200 (11:13.83). Freshman Emelia White impressed with a third-place finish in the 1,600 (5:00.11) and fifth in the 800 (2:17.40). Sophomore Anna Erdberg added a sixth-place effort in the 1,600 (5:10.70) and claimed third in the 3,200 (10:59.25), while junior Georgia Jayne Stuckey contributed a fifth-place finish in the 3,200 (11:30.72).

On the track, junior Ella Trotter placed 12th in the 400 meters (59.96) and eighth-grader Lila Holley finished 20th (1:01.59). Julia Stowe, another eighth-grader, competed in the 100-meter hurdles and finished 18th in prelims (16.86). In the field events, eighth-grader Jocelyn Blalock tied for seventh in the high jump (5-0), and senior Doyle tied for 22nd (4-6). In the discus, senior Jane Earnhardt was ninth (99-11) and junior Annabelle Avery placed 11th (96-4), while Avery also finished 18th in the shot put (32-0).

In the girls javelin, senior Ella Meadows finished fourth with a throw of 122-6. Kayman Hamilton and Eva Worthen rounded out the entries, finishing 14th and 15th, respectively.

Mountain Brook’s girls relay teams continued their tradition of excellence. The 4x800-meter relay team of Hamilton, White, Erdberg and Stuckey took the state title with a time of 9:29.41. The 4x400 team of Trotter, Erdberg, Hamilton and White placed second in 3:59.40.

On the boys side, Mountain Brook’s 4x800 relay team of Hudson Rukstalis-Williams, Jack Chapman, Braden Little and Brooks Bazemore delivered a gold medal performance, winning in 7:59.12 – the second-fastest time in Alabama this season. The 4x400 team also scored, finishing fourth in 3:24.06.

Individually, Rukstalis-Williams took second in the 800 meters (1:56.06), and also ran the 1,600, placing 13th (4:25.35). Little was 10th in the 1,600 (4:22.02) and 24th in the 800 (2:11.54). Chapman ran the 800 as well, finishing 21st (2:07.46). In the 3,200 meters, Bazemore came in 11th (9:55.93) and freshman William Morgan was 15th (10:07.00). Junior John Hanson placed 15th in the 300-meter hurdles (41.74).

In field events, junior Stephen Meadows tied for eighth in the high jump with a clearance of 6-2. In the javelin, junior Beau Dionne earned a fourth-place finish with a throw of 170-11, while junior Drake Demedicis was 15th (147-2). In the discus, junior Hooker Cook threw 124-7 to place 16th.

Girls soccer gets to Huntsville

The Mountain Brook girls soccer team clinched another trip to Huntsville after defeating Pell City 2-0 in the Class 6A semifinals on Saturday.

The defending state champion will return to John Hunt Park later this week looking to replicate last season's accomplishments. The Spartans will take on Southside on Thursday at 1 p.m. The other girls semifinals between Briarwood and Spanish Fort will take place at the same time on an adjacent field.

The 6A state championship game is set for Saturday at 9 a.m.

Baseball season ends in quarterfinals

The Mountain Brook baseball team fell short in the 6A quarterfinals over the weekend, falling to Gardendale 1-0 and 4-0.

In the first game of the series Friday afternoon, the game was scoreless until Gardendale scored the game's only run in the bottom of the eighth inning, walking it off on a Carson Burdette single. It spoiled an otherwise brilliant start from Caleb Barnett, who threw seven innings and allowed five hits, with the run that scored being ruled as unearned.

Gardendale starting pitcher Parker Robinson threw all eight innings and allowed just four hits, striking out six Spartans.

The second game of the series began Friday, with only an inning being played before weather forced the suspension of play until Saturday. Mountain Brook's offense was unable to gain much traction again, only accumulating three hits in the contest. Bryant Diddell threw a strong game for the Spartans, allowing four runs (three earned) and striking out seven hitters in seven innings.

Caiden Combs threw the shutout for the Rockets, punching out 10 over seven innings.

The Spartans finished the season with a record of 28-11.