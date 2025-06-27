Spartans rack up spring sports accolades

× Expand Photo by David Leong. Mountain Brook pitcher Bryant Diddell (11) throws a pitch during a game between Mountain Brook and Boaz on April 4 at Mountain Brook High School.

Spring sports postseason honors have been released, with several Mountain Brook High School athletes receiving recognition.

Mountain Brook had three players earn Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state baseball spots in Class 6A. Senior Caleb Barnett made the first team as a designated hitter, while junior pitcher Bryant Diddell and sophomore Paul Barnett both earned second-team honors as designated hitters.

Caleb Barnett hit five homers and drove in 28 runs, finishing with a .521 on-base percentage. Diddell went 5-3 on the mound, posting a 1.84 ERA and striking out 85 hitters. Paul Barnett also hit five homers, knocking in 29 runs.

On the all-state softball side, Mountain Brook’s Reagan Rape was named to the Class 6A second team as an outfielder.

Rape is the first Mountain Brook softball player to earn all-state honors since Rebecca Blitz in 2014.

Rape had an outstanding season for the Spartans. She hit for a .600 batting average, racking up 66 hits and scoring 54 runs. She finished with five home runs, 24 runs batted in and 41 stolen bases. She struck out only twice all year.

The postseason awards recognizing the top high school soccer players from the 2025 season have been announced, and Mountain Brook was well-represented on the all-state and all-metro teams.

On the boys’ side, senior defender Jude Smith earned first team honors across the board, making the overall all-state, Class 6A all-state and all-metro first teams. Junior midfielder Will Woodke was named first team 6A all-state, while also receiving honorable mention overall all-state and all-metro. Sophomore defender Henry McGahey was selected for the second team 6A all-state, honorable mention overall all-state and second team all-metro. Senior goalkeeper Griffin Lamkin also made the second team 6A all-state and earned honorable mention for both overall all-state and all-metro. Junior forward Carson Hahn and senior forward Thompson Jones each received honorable mention on both the overall all-state and all-metro lists.

For the girls’ side, senior midfielder Langston Lilly had a standout season, earning first team honors on the overall all-state, 6A all-state and A Division all-metro teams. Senior goalkeeper Laine Minich matched that recognition with first team selections in all three categories as well. Sophomore defender Lorelai Wei was also named to the first team 6A all-state and A Division all-metro teams. Sophomore forward Anne Parrish Tucker received honorable mention for both overall all-state and A Division all-metro, while junior forward Sophie Hicks earned second team A Division all-metro honors.