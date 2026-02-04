Spartans ready for area tournaments

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook guard Clarkie Wilkinson (1) looks for a teammate during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong.

The high school basketball postseason is almost here.

Mountain Brook High School's boys and girls basketball teams will host the Class 6A, Area 10 tournaments.

The Lady Spartans went a perfect 4-0 in area play, beating both Huffman and Woodlawn twice. The boys team went 3-1 in area, sweeping Woodlawn but splitting with Huffman and winning a subsequent coin toss.

Woodlawn and Huffman will square off in the opening round of the area tournaments, with the winners to take on Mountain Brook. The girls opening round will be Saturday, while the boys opening round will be Monday.

Mountain Brook's girls will play in the area title game Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spartan Arena. The boys will play Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Due to only playing in a three-team area and the top two tournament finishers advancing, Mountain Brook's boys and girls are already guaranteed a sub-regional playoff game, which will take place toward the end of next week.