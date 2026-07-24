Spartans shine in AHSAA All-Star Week

× Expand Graphic courtesy of AHSAA The 30th annual AHSAA All-Star Week was held July 20-24 in Montgomery. Graphic courtesy of AHSAA.

Four Mountain Brook High School student-athletes competed in the 30th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week, July 20-24 in Montgomery.

Bo Cooper, a center back on the North boys soccer team, played 41 minutes as the North and South played to a 2-2 tie at the Emory Folmar Soccer Complex.

Lorelai Wei, a center back on the North girls soccer team, played all 80 minutes and was named North MVP as the South won 2-0.

Tony Sciara, on the North boys tennis team, teamed with Carter Jordan of Hewitt-Trussville for a No. 1 doubles win over Garrett Nelson and Julian Gunster of the South, 6-3, 6-1, as the North won the dual 7-2.

Francesca Demarco, on the North girls cross-country team, finished fourth overall as the North won the team title 17-44 at Gateway Park.