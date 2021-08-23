Spartans shooting high in Gardner’s initial season

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Lucy Redden (10) spikes the ball as Briarwood’s Emma Crawford (33) jumps to block in a match between Mountain Brook and Briarwood at Briarwood Christian School in September 2020.

It’s not often a coach is afforded the opportunity to take over a program at its peak.

But that is the situation Vickie Nichols passed along to Mattie Gardner. Nichols retired after leading the Spartans to consecutive state championships, with her assistant both of those years promoted to take over.

“I am so excited,” Gardner said, shortly after being named head coach. “I feel so lucky to have this opportunity, and I’m thrilled to make it my own and continue the success here.”

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Gardner came to the area as a four-year player for Samford University from 2013-2017. She played as a defensive specialist and libero and was team captain her final two seasons. During her collegiate career, Samford won two conference titles and twice qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

Upon graduation, Gardner made her way to Mountain Brook, where she guided the ninth-grade team to the Birmingham Metro championship in 2017. She followed that up by leading the junior varsity team to the most wins in school history in 2018, before joining Nichols on the bench in 2019.

She plans on keeping the Mountain Brook program’s standard at the same level.

“Just because we’ve had a coaching change doesn’t mean standards have dropped,” Gardner said. “We’re still here to win a state championship and that’s what we’re focused on.”

The focus for the Spartans heading into the 2021 season has been unity.

“The theme for the spring and summer was climbing together,” Gardner said. “You acknowledge that it’s not easy to earn success, and we’re going to have trials that come up throughout the season. How we make it to the top is with each other.”

She has seen that pay off already in the way of team bonding.

“What’s encouraging me is how close this team is” Gardner said. “They’re really close to each other and they’re getting close to the coaching staff. That’s been fun to see naturally happen.”

Tactically, Gardner said the Spartans’ strengths will be serving and passing and that the team will be defined by its ball control. She also wants to see the team have more of an edge at times.

“I want to grow to the point where we can be the dominator, instead of just the competitor,” she said.

Mountain Brook has four seniors this season that have been through it all with the program. Greer Golden and Hannah Hitson have played since they were freshmen, while Lucy Redden and Alexandra Carlson will have their opportunity to be in a starring role for the first time.

Golden is a middle blocker and the Spartans’ top offensive weapon and most efficient hitter, according to Gardner. After playing in the middle for three years, Hitson is transitioning to outside hitter, where she has played on her club teams.

Mountain Brook's Hannah Parant (1) and Mountain Brook's Hannah Hitson (32) jump to block the ball as John Carroll's Grace Horton (10) spikes it over the net in a Class 6A quarterfinal match between John Carroll and Mountain Brook during the AHSAA Volleyball State Championship held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Oct. 27.

Redden is also an outside hitter and Carlson is aiming to be the team’s libero.

Hannah Parant is one of three sophomores on the team but is no stranger to varsity, having been the team’s setter last season.

“She’s going to need to be a rock for us,” Gardner said. “We need to her to be the most consistent performer on the team. I’d like to also see her grow in her leadership.”

Anna Frances Adams is a junior defensive specialist and contending to earn some time at libero. Caroline Heck is new to the varsity team and has been working in the middle and on the right side. Addie Holden is another new player to the varsity team and has established herself as one of the top beach volleyball players in the area. She will set and play defense for the Spartans this season.

Sims Kilgore hits on the right side and possesses varsity experience. There are two other sophomores on the team, Alice Garzon and Paige Parant. Garzon is a middle who is one of the team’s best blockers, and Gardner is looking for her to continue her all-around development. Parant is Hannah’s twin sister and plays defense and outside.

In order to shoot for a third consecutive state title, Mountain Brook will first have to navigate a challenging schedule and Class 6A, Area 9. Homewood is expected to be one of the top teams in the state, regardless of classification. Chelsea has been a top-tier program for the past few years, and Briarwood had an encouraging season last fall.

“I’m excited about our area this year. I think it’s going to be competitive,” Gardner said. “I don’t think we’re going to be able to take anyone very lightly.”

In addition to the area, Mountain Brook takes on top level competition in the top local tournaments and in regular season matches against McGill-Toolen, Oak Mountain, Hoover, Spain Park and Jasper.