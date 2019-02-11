Spartans soccer teams prepared for season

× Expand Staff photo Mountain Brook Boys Soccer Zach Shunnarah (20) dribbles the ball during a Class 7A first round playoff match between Hoover and Mountain Brook on Tuesday, May 1, at Mountain Brook High School.

The high school soccer season kicks off on Monday in Alabama. As players prepare to take the pitch, here's a look at where the Mountain Brook High School varsity teams stand.

Mountain Brook Girls

Coach: Adam Johnson (3rd season)

Area: Class 7A, Area 6 with Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park and Vestavia Hills

Last year: The Lady Spartans missed the playoffs, but Johnson said he felt his team took a step in the right direction.

Outlook: Mountain Brook made progress in Johnson’s second year leading the program. Although the team graduated seven seniors from 2018, including a handful of starters, it returns a solid nucleus that should enable it to make a playoff push.

Player to watch: Sarah Francis Adair (senior, goalkeeper)

Coach insight: “I think the girls are definitely hungry to make a change after going several years and not making the playoffs.” - Johnson

Preseason ranking: 7A No. 10

Mountain Brook Boys

Coach: Joe Webb (23rd season)

Area: Class 7A, Area 6 with Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park and Vestavia Hills

Last season: The Spartans advanced to the 7A state semifinal before falling to Vestavia Hills 1-0. It was the team's most successful campaign since finishing as the state runner-up in 2009.

Outlook: Mountain Brook graduated a pair of college players in midfielders Mason Hemstreet and Ethan Harradine, the school’s all-time leading scorer. Finding a new source of offense will be key, but early in the season, Webb will emphasize defense. If his team can limit opponents’ scoring opportunities, it should be able to win its share of games.

Players to watch: JT Jones (senior, center back), Zach Shunnarah (senior, center back), Pirmin Blattmann (junior, midfielder), Sam Rysedorph (junior, midfielder)

Coach insight: “I think we’re going to need a break here or there, but I like our team.” - Webb

Preseason ranking: 7A No. 5

Rankings are according to the Alabama High School Coaches' Poll